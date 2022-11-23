 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 11.23: Maryland baseball releases 2023 schedule

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland baseball released its 2023 spring schedule Tuesday. The season will be the 130th in program history and will feature a plethora of high-level opponents.

The Terps are coming off one of the best seasons in school history, winning the Big Ten regular-season title and hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time. This year, they’ll have to play a rigorous schedule in and out of the conference.

Maryland’s nonconference slate, which starts on Feb. 17 at USF, is headlined by a road series at reigning national champion Ole Miss and features games against West Virginia and Vanderbilt. Other notable out-of-conference matchups include a spring break road trip to UCF on Mar. 24-27 and midweek matchups against Georgetown, UMBC, Delaware, William & Mary and George Washington.

The Big Ten portion of the schedule starts at Iowa on Mar. 31-Apr 2 and includes home series against Rutgers, Purdue, Nebraska and Minnesota. Maryland will have to travel to play Ohio State, Indiana and Penn State — the final series of the regular season.

“Year in and year out, we attempt to put a schedule together that primes us for the postseason,” head coach Rob Vaughn said in a release. “That is exactly what we have this year ... This year’s schedule is about as tough as we’ve ever played here at Maryland, and I’m looking forward to watching our boys compete through it.”

In other news

Maryland wrestling was ranked in the NWCA Coaches Poll for the first time in nearly a decade.

Seven Maryland wrestlers were ranked this week.

Maryland field hockey had five players named to the NFHCA All-Mid-Atlantic first team and one named to the second team.

DeBerdine and Van Rootselaar were also named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.

Kevin Durant showed some love to former Terp Kevin Huerter and his shooting ability.

Maryland football announced that Dontay Demus Jr., Taulia Tagovailoa and Jakorian Bennett will be the team’s captains against Rutgers.

