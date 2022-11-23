MM 11.23: Maryland baseball releases 2023 schedule

Maryland baseball released its 2023 spring schedule Tuesday. The season will be the 130th in program history and will feature a plethora of high-level opponents.

The Terps are coming off one of the best seasons in school history, winning the Big Ten regular-season title and hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time. This year, they’ll have to play a rigorous schedule in and out of the conference.

Maryland’s nonconference slate, which starts on Feb. 17 at USF, is headlined by a road series at reigning national champion Ole Miss and features games against West Virginia and Vanderbilt. Other notable out-of-conference matchups include a spring break road trip to UCF on Mar. 24-27 and midweek matchups against Georgetown, UMBC, Delaware, William & Mary and George Washington.

The Big Ten portion of the schedule starts at Iowa on Mar. 31-Apr 2 and includes home series against Rutgers, Purdue, Nebraska and Minnesota. Maryland will have to travel to play Ohio State, Indiana and Penn State — the final series of the regular season.

“Year in and year out, we attempt to put a schedule together that primes us for the postseason,” head coach Rob Vaughn said in a release. “That is exactly what we have this year ... This year’s schedule is about as tough as we’ve ever played here at Maryland, and I’m looking forward to watching our boys compete through it.”

In other news

Maryland wrestling was ranked in the NWCA Coaches Poll for the first time in nearly a decade.

moves



We're ranked for the first time since 2013 in the NWCA Coaches Poll (#24). We also enter the InterMat rankings at #20.



This is just the start!



: https://t.co/xeZWlbh2a2#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/pIooYLZb36 — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 22, 2022

Seven Maryland wrestlers were ranked this week.

Back up to 7 guys ranked in both @FloWrestling and @InterMat's rankings this week!



Michael enters the rankings for the first time this year after his big night in Pittsburgh.#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/nSOqtdviFW — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) November 22, 2022

Maryland field hockey had five players named to the NFHCA All-Mid-Atlantic first team and one named to the second team.

Maryland on the Mid-Atlantic Teams





⭐Leah Crouse

⭐Emma DeBerdine

⭐Hope Rose

⭐Danielle Van Rootselaar



https://t.co/CZfV2mSKj3 | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/mfTrMqT9jq — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 22, 2022

DeBerdine and Van Rootselaar were also named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.

Congratulations to our NCAA All-Tournament Team Selections



Emma DeBerdine

Danielle Van Rootselaar#BestofTheBest — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 22, 2022

Kevin Durant showed some love to former Terp Kevin Huerter and his shooting ability.

“He’s playing like Klay, Steph. If you’re not a basketball fan and locked in on the league, you gotta watch how Kevin Huerter is shooting this ball right now”



Kevin recognize Kevin



(@boardroom) pic.twitter.com/E4RAqQxFks — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 22, 2022

Maryland football announced that Dontay Demus Jr., Taulia Tagovailoa and Jakorian Bennett will be the team’s captains against Rutgers.