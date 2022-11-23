Terps in the NFL: Ngakoue breaks out, Diggs scores again

For the first week in the NFL this season, the best performance from a former Terp came from someone not named Stefon Diggs.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been his team’s best edge rusher this season and continued to prove this point against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He had 1.5 sacks, three combined tackles, a QB hit and a forced fumble as he gave Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts a lot of trouble while playing 85% of defensive snaps.

His forced fumble came on this play, where Ngakoue came flying in on Hurts’ blind side and ripped the ball out of his hand mid-throw to win the ball back for the Colts.

This was a big play, but the Colts’ offense wasn’t able to put up enough points as the Eagles came back in the fourth quarter to win, 17-16. Ngakoue’s six and a half sacks this season are a team high, and his 12 QB hits are second only to defensive tackle Deforest Buckner. The Colts may only have four wins this season, but Ngakoue has been in a groove recently, having at least a half a sack in each of his last five games.

He may have had his fewest receiving yards in a game all season on Sunday, but Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon DIggs was still able to make a huge impact against the Cleveland Browns. He had four catches for 48 yards and a nice touchdown catch in the back of the end zone to help the Bills beat the Browns, 31-23, and move into a tie for first place in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins.

The most TD receptions in the NFL



STEFON. DIGGS.



pic.twitter.com/A6lJPT03Kz — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 20, 2022

Diggs is currently third in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with eight and second in receptions with 76. With his performance on Sunday, Diggs reached over 1,000 yards receiving on the season for the fifth consecutive season. His career high in receiving yards in a season is 1,535 in 2020, a year in which he was a First Team AP All-Pro selection. With seven games left to play this season — currently averaging 103.3 receiving yards — he’s on track to eclipse that mark.

Tennessee Titans rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo had a lot of receiving yards on one catch yet again this week against the Green Bay Packers. Playing 45% of offensive snaps on the night, Okonkwo was targeted just twice but had one catch for 31 yards as the Titans got the win, 27-17. For the third straight week, “Chig” only recorded one catch in a game, but for the third straight week that one catch went for over 30 receiving yards. He has 172 receiving yards this season, as Okonkwo has been getting more involved in the offense as the season has progressed.

In a season filled with a lot of ups and downs, Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage had one of his worst performances against the Titans last week. Savage had just two tackles while playing 98% of defensive snaps. Where Savage really got beat was in the passing game, giving up two touchdowns while being targeted by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Pass coverage has been a struggle for Savage all season, who’s more known as a safety that makes tackles in the box. Quarterbacks have a completion percentage of 71.9% and a passer rating of 142.1 when targeting Savage, by far the worst single-season marks of his career. For someone still on his rookie contract, he’ll need to improve in this aspect in order to keep playing a crucial role for the Packers moving forward.

Other performers