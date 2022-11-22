Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball’s arrival and Maryland football breakdown

The Testudo Times Podcast releases a day early on this Thanksgiving week! On this episodes the editors begin with a discussion on nationally ranked and 5-0 Maryland men’s basketball. Next, they breakdown Maryland football’s near upset against No. 2 Ohio State and preview Saturday’s game against Rutgers.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland men’s basketball is undefeated and ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll following a dominant weekend at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. What was so impressive about the Terps’ dominant wins over Saint Louis and Miami?

Giving early reviews on Kevin Willard and individual players, including Donta Scott’s emergence to stardom.

Recapping Maryland football’s competitive loss to Ohio State last Saturday.

Revisiting the big picture look at whether Maryland football’s season will be considered successful.

Previewing Saturday’s football game against Rutgers and making predictions with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

