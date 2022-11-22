MM 11.22: Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller named Big Ten Player of the Week

Diamond Miller showed out for Maryland women’s basketball, notching a career-high 32 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in Maryland’s win over No. 21 Baylor. Miller’s stellar performance, which marked her fifth career double-double, led to the first-ever Big Ten Player of the Week honor of her career.

Miller is a very high WNBA prospect for this year’s draft and showed why against Baylor. On top of her 32 points — 24 of which came in the second and third quarters — she drained two 3-pointers and shot 50% from the field, leading the Terps in scoring in Maryland’s first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Miller also scored 19 points against Davidson in the Terps’ win over the Wildcats, shooting over 50% in that game as well. In this two-game stretch, she has averaged 25.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Miller has also scored double-digit points in every game she has played in this season.

Miller and the Terps head to Florida this weekend to compete in the three-day Fort Meyers Tip-Off tournament against DePaul, Towson and Pitt.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball was ranked No. 23 in the AP poll for its first ranking of the Kevin Willard era.

Dylan Manfre examined Maryland women’s basketball’s turnover issues.

Maryland women’s basketball rose five spots from No. 19 to No. 14 in the AP poll.

College Park, the Basketball Capital of the DMV @TerpsWBB: No. 14 @TerrapinHoops: No. 23

Maryland volleyball middle blocker Anastasia Russ was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

B1G time performer in B1G time matches



Your B1G Defensive Player of the week @anastasiaruss8





Maryland men’s basketball star Donta Scott received recognition from ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg.

Can confirm - Donta hit the cheat codes this weekend!

Former Maryland football star Stefon Diggs continues to ball out for the Buffalo Bills, leading the NFL in touchdown receptions.