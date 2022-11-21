MM 11.21: Maryland wrestling beats first ranked opponent since 2013

Maryland wrestling is off to a historic start to its season, and its latest win over the weekend came against No. 16 Pittsburgh, the Terps’ first victory over a ranked opponent since 2013.

Maryland was on the road Friday night and captured the win by a score of 18-16 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Five Terps won their individual matches, including Braxton Brown, Ethen Miller, Michael North, Dominic Solis and Jaron Smith. The last time the Terps beat a ranked opponent was in February 2013 against No. 20 Wyoming.

Maryland has a couple weeks off before facing Navy on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball had a phenomenal weekend, beating both Saint Louis and Miami.

Here are some takeaways from the weekend.

Maryland football’s upset bid against No. 2 Ohio State came up just short on Saturday.

Here are takeaways from the loss.

Maryland men’s soccer’s season came to a close on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 19 Maryland women’s basketball got a huge win over No. 17 Baylor on Sunday.

Maryland men’s basketball celebrated its championship accordingly.

THAT'S WHAT WE DO pic.twitter.com/P4YfeqmCON — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 20, 2022

Kevin Willard is surprising the college basketball world in year one at the helm.

We know there are doubters out there.



Our guys BELIEVE in each other and this weekend showed that.



See you at XFINITY, bring some friends https://t.co/bqmlBBrevY — Kevin Willard (@KevinWillard) November 20, 2022

Donta Scott was a superstar for Maryland all weekend.

What a weekend for Donta Scott!



24.5 PPG

6.5 RPG

68% FG

55.5% 3FG pic.twitter.com/0r7gtjjKhI — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 21, 2022

Brenda Frese’s message to her team after the Terps big win.

“We were resilient and we stayed locked in as a team.”#FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/tf4atv4VIu — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 20, 2022

Diamond Miller had a career-high 32 points Sunday.

Taulia Tagovailoa broke Maryland’s all-time passing yards record in the loss to Ohio State.

No Terp in history has thrown for more yards



A kid from Hawaii found a home in Maryland pic.twitter.com/8kUT3bxsAB — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 20, 2022

Coach Locksley’s message to the team after the loss and one more regular season game to go.

Maryland baseball got its Big Ten championship rings over the weekend.

The B1G Champs got their bling today #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/CKplXHJNLj — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) November 19, 2022

Maryland volleyball knocked off No. 5 Ohio State for a huge upset win.