MM 11.21: Maryland wrestling beats first ranked opponent since 2013

Maryland wrestling is off to a historic start to its season, and its latest win over the weekend came against No. 16 Pittsburgh, the Terps’ first victory over a ranked opponent since 2013.
Maryland was on the road Friday night and captured the win by a score of 18-16 to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Five Terps won their individual matches, including Braxton Brown, Ethen Miller, Michael North, Dominic Solis and Jaron Smith. The last time the Terps beat a ranked opponent was in February 2013 against No. 20 Wyoming.
Maryland has a couple weeks off before facing Navy on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
In other news
Maryland men’s basketball had a phenomenal weekend, beating both Saint Louis and Miami.
Here are some takeaways from the weekend.
Maryland football’s upset bid against No. 2 Ohio State came up just short on Saturday.
Here are takeaways from the loss.
Maryland men’s soccer’s season came to a close on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
No. 19 Maryland women’s basketball got a huge win over No. 17 Baylor on Sunday.
Maryland men’s basketball celebrated its championship accordingly.
THAT'S WHAT WE DO pic.twitter.com/P4YfeqmCON— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 20, 2022
Kevin Willard is surprising the college basketball world in year one at the helm.
We know there are doubters out there.— Kevin Willard (@KevinWillard) November 20, 2022
Our guys BELIEVE in each other and this weekend showed that.
See you at XFINITY, bring some friends https://t.co/bqmlBBrevY
Donta Scott was a superstar for Maryland all weekend.
What a weekend for Donta Scott!— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 21, 2022
24.5 PPG
6.5 RPG
68% FG
55.5% 3FG pic.twitter.com/0r7gtjjKhI
Brenda Frese’s message to her team after the Terps big win.
“We were resilient and we stayed locked in as a team.”#FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/tf4atv4VIu— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 20, 2022
Diamond Miller had a career-high 32 points Sunday.
Diamond Miller came to play! #NCAAWBB x @TerpsWBB pic.twitter.com/pVaVlcoTEM— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 20, 2022
Taulia Tagovailoa broke Maryland’s all-time passing yards record in the loss to Ohio State.
No Terp in history has thrown for more yards— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 20, 2022
A kid from Hawaii found a home in Maryland pic.twitter.com/8kUT3bxsAB
Coach Locksley’s message to the team after the loss and one more regular season game to go.
“I’m proud of the fight”— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 20, 2022
@CoachLocks pic.twitter.com/UOn80Phrav
Maryland baseball got its Big Ten championship rings over the weekend.
The B1G Champs got their bling today #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/CKplXHJNLj— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) November 19, 2022
Maryland volleyball knocked off No. 5 Ohio State for a huge upset win.
Top 5 Win ✅— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) November 19, 2022
| https://t.co/itD6XaabtJ pic.twitter.com/ebHCxewDHc
