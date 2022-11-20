How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Miami

Maryland men’s basketball is looking to improve to 5-0 and win the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Terps are coming off a dominant 28-point win over Saint Louis. Donta Scott led all scorers 25 points — tying his career high — and was one of five Terps to reach double figures, along with Hakim Hart, Don Carey, Jahmir Young and Ian Martinez.

Maryland also played stifling defense and shut down a very solid Billikens team. It’ll try and replicate that performance against Miami at 1 p.m.

The numbers

Maryland record: 4-0

Miami record: 4-0

All-time series: Miami leads, 13-9

How to watch and listen

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1:00 PM EST; Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ESPN — Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Sean Farnham (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN App

Radio: One Maryland App, WJZ 1300 AM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Matt Noble (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

Catch up before the game

