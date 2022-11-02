Six Maryland field hockey players earn Big Ten postseason honors

No. 2 Maryland field hockey had a dominant season with a 16-2 record, which included a 7-1 mark in Big Ten play. With the regular season out of the way, the Terps are preparing to play in their Big Ten Tournament opener against Ohio State on Thursday at 2 p.m. and a multitude of players were recognized for their accomplishments to this point.

Six Maryland field hockey players earned Big Ten postseason honors, the conference announced Wednesday.

Graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar and senior midfielder Emma DeBerdine received First Team All Big-Ten honors. Van Rootselaar was a unanimous selection after recording 11 goals and three assists in her lone season in College Park. The Brown transfer scored a pair of goals in the Terps’ 2-1 upset win over reigning national champion Northwestern.

DeBerdine had a successful senior season with five goals and four assists. She is the younger sister of former Maryland field hockey standout Brooke DeBerdine. The Terps’ offense is loaded with depth, and DeBerdine’s experience has paid dividends for the second-ranked offense (3.9 goals per game) in the country.

In her first season in the black and gold, freshman midfielder/defender Ericka Morris-Adams earned Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year honors. Morris-Adams is a key contributor to a Maryland defense that has been rock solid in 2022, holding opponents to just 1.44 goals per game. Morris-Adams joins sophomore forward Hope Rose as the second consecutive Terp to receive the honor.

Rose and graduate midfielder Leah Crouse were named to the All-Big Ten second team. Despite missing five games, Rose is third in the conference with 12 goals on the season. The 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year has recorded 49 shots and 32 shots on goal. She also chipped in eight assists this season to add to a potent Maryland attack.

Crouse came to Maryland this season after a decorated career with its rival Duke. The Virginia Beach native recorded nine goals and four assists for the Terps. In Maryland’s 4-3 victory over Rutgers on Oct. 16, Crouse scored two goals in one game for the second time this season.

Freshman midfielder Ava Trexler was also tabbed as one of nine athletes to receive the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

With a talented roster and dominance on both ends of the stick, the Terps have been featured in the top 10 of the NFHCA rankings all season. Their ability to play complimentary field hockey bodes well for their chances of taking home their first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2018.