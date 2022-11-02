MM 11.2: Taulia Tagovailoa named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

Taulia Tagovailoa was named to the Davey O’Brien Class of 2022, an honor awarded to 40 quarterbacks in the nation.

Terrific Taulia



A candidate to be the best QB in CFB



➡️ https://t.co/Rwen2KZPcg pic.twitter.com/OmaUHXF8Sn — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 1, 2022

Tagovailoa has piled up impressive numbers this year for Maryland. In seven games, he has 2,001 yards, 13 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 72.5 completion percentage, which ranks fourth in the country. Tagovailoa also ranks 27th in quarterback rating and 25th in expected points added.

Pro Football Focus has ranked the Hawaii native highly throughout the season, showing up as one of the best-graded quarterbacks under pressure with a 90.2 overall grade this season.

Tagovailoa has not only been great this season, but has the chance to finish his third season with the Terps as one of the program’s greats. He currently is second in Maryland history in total completions, passing touchdowns and yards. He is also the Terps’ all-time leader in 300-yard passing games with 11, as well as in career completion percentage (69.2). Tagovailoa became the fastest Maryland quarterback to eclipse 6,000 yards in Maryland’s win over Michigan State.

The Davey O’Brien Award semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 15, when the 40 quarterbacks will be narrowed down to 16.

Tagovailoa will start Saturday's game against Wisconsin, according to head coach Mike Locksley.

In other news

Sam Oshtry profiled Maryland football kicker Chad Ryland.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller is listed as the 21st-best player in the nation, according to ESPN.





Diamond Miller is No. 21 on ESPN’s top players in the country rankings #FearTheTurtle x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/p3zXyAdONq — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 1, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball looks to continue its sustained excellence with the season approaching.

The Terps have been ranked in every AP poll for the last 11 years, dating back to the preseason poll of the 2010-11 season #FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/49Rqzj3wPC — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 1, 2022

Mary Brumfield and Selma Cadar face off against Tulane in the doubles tournament at the ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, California today. The match is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The draw is out!

Brumfield/Cadar compete against Russell/Yelamanchili from Tulane

️11/2

3:30 p.m.#ITANationals #TerpTennis — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) November 1, 2022

Maryland defensive lineman Greg China-Rose was named a Burlsworth Trophy Nominee for the second straight year.

Maryland defensive lineman Greg China-Rose was named a Burlsworth Trophy Nominee, per release.



The award is given to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on. — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) November 1, 2022

Maryland men’s soccer’s Stefan Copetti and Chris Rindov won Big Ten Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.