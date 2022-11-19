How to watch Maryland vs. Ohio State in Week 12

Maryland football has quite the gargantuan task ahead of it, hosting No. 2 Ohio State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both history and the odds are against the Terps, who have historically been owned by the Buckeyes. Ohio State has never lost to Maryland, averaging 59.4 points per game in seven all-time contests against the Terps. The Buckeyes have never scored fewer than 49 points against Maryland.

If Maryland can pull the upset, it would stun the college football universe and potentially derail a special season for Ohio State.

The numbers

Maryland: 6-4 (3-4 Big Ten)

Ohio State: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)

All-time series: Ohio State leads, 7-0

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Ohio State -27, O/U 62.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m. EST; SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: ABC — Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

