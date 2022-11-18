MM 11.18: Maryland wrestling travels to No. 16 Pittsburgh for a Friday night dual

Unlike previous years, Maryland wrestling has seen itself emerging as a legitimate contender, beginning its 2022-2023 campaign with a 3-0 record. This is the first time the Terps have started a season with three straight wins since 2014-2015.

The Terps picked up their first three wins in a quad meet on Nov. 5, dominating Bloomsburg, Duke and American. Maryland won 27-of-30 bouts that day. Braxton Brown, Kal Miller, Ethen Miller, Michael North, Dominic Solis, Jaxon Smith and Jaron Smith all went 3-0 in their individual bouts.

Maryland continued its impressive showing in its trip to the midwest for the Tiger Style Invite on Nov. 12 at the University of Missouri. Kal Miler won two bouts to claim the 141-pound title as a true freshman.

Jaxon Smith pinned No. 8 Zac Braunagel in the 197-pound semifinal bout but fell just short in the final against No. 5 Bernie Truax. Smith’s eye-catching performance boosted his individual rank from No. 25 to No. 13 on Intermat’s Ranking and from honorable mention to No. 8 on FloWrestling’s rankings.

Michael North also claimed second place and Ethen Miller brought home third in front of the hometown crowd — Miller is from Kansas City.

The Terps will look to stay hot as they face off against No. 16 Pittsburgh. Pitt enters the matchup coming off a 36-0 shutout of Cleveland State. A win for the Terps could help them potentially join many of their other Big Ten relatives in the top 25.

In other news

Maryland men’s soccer moved on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 5-2 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. Colin McNamara recapped the game.

Maryland field hockey is taking over Storrs, Connecticut ahead of its Final Four matchup against Northwestern today at 3 p.m.

It's a Terp takeover in Storrs #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/ipHtMzbRx2 — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 18, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse is excited for what Shaylan Ahearn, Hannah Leubecker and Libby May will bring to the table for the 2023 season.

Shay, Hannah & Libby’s careers so far: 244 goals, 292 points, 277 draws.



So excited to see what they do in 2023 pic.twitter.com/ePds4i34D2 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) November 17, 2022

Maryland volleyball spotlighted Rainelle Jones’ impact on the program.

Next up: Rainelle Jones



A leader on and off the court! We are so grateful for all Rainelle has done for our program over the past five seasons!



Forever a Terp pic.twitter.com/WxWN8jQDfi — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) November 17, 2022

Bri and Stephanie Jones returned to the XFINITY Center for Maryland women’s basketball’s game against Davidson.