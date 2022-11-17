MM 11.17: Three Maryland football players accept invites to Reese’s Senior Bowl

A trio of Terps — offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, kicker Chad Ryland and defensive back Jakorian Bennett — accepted their invites to play in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

The 73rd annual Reese’s Senior Bowl is the foremost college football all-star game and the unofficial commencement of the NFL Draft process.

Throughout Duncan's time in a Maryland uniform, he has started 36 out of his 39 games played. The left tackle plays a key role in blocking to power Maryland’s passing offense, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten, averaging 272 yards through the air. Duncan is also a two-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection.

Ryland, who transferred from Eastern Michigan to Maryland prior to the 2022 season, has been sensational for the Terps. Earlier in the year, Ryland tied the Big Ten record for the most consecutive made field goals at 24 after drilling a 43-yarder in Maryland’s win over Michigan State.

Throughout the season, Ryland has made 11-of-15 field goal attempts, with three of them being from 50+ yards out, tying the school record for the most single-season field goals made from 50 or more yards. Ryland has also connected on 8-of-9 field goal attempts from within the 49-yard mark.

Throughout Bennett’s 25 games played as a Terrapin, he has recorded 28 pass breakups, four interceptions and 66 tackles. The Mobile, Alabama, native will get to play in front of his hometown crowd for the Senior Bowl.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl game is slated for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and can be watched on NFL Network.

In other news

Maryland men’s soccer is preparing for its first-round matchup against FDU in the NCAA Tournament at 6 p.m. on Ludwig Field.

22 straight NCAA Tournaments



The second longest streak in the nation



We go tomorrow. ️ https://t.co/TSqudhuZkZ pic.twitter.com/ZjwR24Sd8T — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) November 17, 2022

Jahmir Young sent a no-look pass to Julian Reese in the paint for a bucket in Maryland men’s basketball’s win over Binghamton.

Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield have been ranked 18th in the nation for ITA National Doubles.

It takes two!



Cadar and Brumfield have been ranked #18 in the country for ITA National Doubles #TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/NUyGYyX3Jj — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) November 16, 2022

Maryland field hockey is headed to Storrs, Connecticut for the Final Four to take on a familiar foe: the Northwestern Wildcats.

And we're off...Next stop Storrs #BestofTheBest — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 16, 2022

Abby Meyers reached the 1,000 career points scored mark.

1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points for Abby Meyers‼️



With 2 free throws, Meyers reaches the mark in her 85th career game #FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/0YqAC3oR8j — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) November 16, 2022

Ami Finau, Anthony Booker Jr. and Johari Branch will be Maryland football’s captains against Ohio State.