Testudo Times Podcast: State of Maryland football and Maryland men’s basketball early-season talk

The Testudo Times Podcast dives into all the action surrounding Maryland football and men’s basketball. On this episode, the editors start with a big-picture discussion surrounding the football team after a 30-0 loss at Penn State. They also talk about men’s basketball’s start to the season.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football has disappointed once again with a 30-0 loss at Penn State. What has this season said about the state of the program?

Evaluating the validity of takes on Maryland football — including the playcalling, the trenches and Taulia Tagovailoa.

Previewing Saturday’s football game vs. Ohio State and making predictions with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook .

. Shifting to men’s basketball, taking a look at takeaways from the Terps’ 3-0 start. Who has stood out and what has been different in year one under Kevin Willard?

Looking ahead to men’s basketball’s upcoming schedule and previewing Saturday’s game against Saint Louis at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun.

If you would like to sponsor a Testudo Times Podcast, message us on Twitter @testudotimes or email us at testudotimes@gmail.com.

Make sure to follow our Testudo Times Podcast Network Twitter account here for exclusive podcast content. You can find hosts Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson on Twitter for more content as well.

You can find every episode of the Testudo Times Podcast on iTunes here, Spotify here and MegaPhone here. If you’re into these things, rating and subscribing will help the podcast grow, and that’s always a good thing.