MM 11.16: Diamond Miller named to Wooden Award Watch List

After getting a lot of preseason recognition, No. 19 Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was listed to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List on Tuesday.

The Wooden Award List is for the Top 50 players in the country going into the season, and she was previously named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List and the All-Big Ten Preseason Team.

Miller’s already off to a pretty good start this season, averaging 16.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball defeated Binghamton. Emmett Siegel had the game recap.

Maryland men’s soccer midfielder Nick Richardson made NCAA.com’s best 11 of the 2022 season.

One of the nation's best@nrichie21 has been named to https://t.co/ky8l1R5xw2's best XI for 2022 season pic.twitter.com/qSPaNEb4Hb — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) November 15, 2022

Here are some of the images from Maryland men’s basketball’s 76-52 victory over Binghamton Tuesday.

We're having fun in College Park @MDLottery — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 16, 2022

Maryland field hockey showed some behind the scenes footage from its win to move on to the Final Four.

A weekend to remember



Our quest resumes in Storrs pic.twitter.com/DWXa57rRjU — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 15, 2022

New individual rankings dropped for Maryland wrestling.