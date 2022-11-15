Maryland men’s basketball dominates Binghamton, 76-52

All preseason, first-year Maryland head coach Kevin Willard and his team have preached one word on the defensive end: intensity.

With Willard barking out instructions from the sideline, the Terps set the tone in the early going of Tuesday’s game, forcing seven Binghamton turnovers in the first five minutes. Whether it was forcing travels, intercepting passes or snagging rebounds, Maryland imposed its will and raced out to a 23-6 lead by the time 10 minutes had elapsed.

The Terps controlled the flow of Tuesday’s game from the opening tip to the final buzzer, improving to 3-0 with a 76-52 win over Binghamton in College Park. It was the last of three consecutive home games to start the season for Maryland, which has played an exciting and hectic style of basketball.

Playing with the utmost intensity for 40 minutes requires a deep bench, and Willard hasn’t been afraid to mix up his lineups and give opponents different looks all game long. Against the Bearcats, 13 players saw the court, 10 of which played double-digit minutes.

Senior guard Hakim Hart led the Terps with 13 points in the first half, but the senior — a key, experienced holdover from last year’s team — admitted Monday that his favorite play to make is a steal, and he was one of six Maryland players with one Tuesday, finishing with two.

Those takeaways can be key for setting up an offense and preventing opponents from getting set down low, and as was the case in its previous game against Western Carolina, Maryland had no trouble establishing itself in the paint, scoring its first 16 points in the key and dominating on the boards, grabbing 26 first-half rebounds to Binghamton’s 12.

Sophomore forward Julian Reese was the catalyst for Maryland’s success down low once again, matching his career-high with 19 points and adding seven rebounds. His 38 points over the last two games are the most in a two-game span in his short career.

Fellow Baltimore native Ike Cornish, who redshirted last season due to injury and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, also showed glimpses of why Willard has been so complimentary of him, converting two athletic finishes at the rim late in the first half. He finished with a career-high nine points.

While the lead was never in jeopardy, Maryland’s defensive intensity waned a bit as the game continued, with Binghamton scoring 15 points in the final 5:45 of the first half and pacing the Terps in the first few minutes of the second.

Those issues coincided with the Terps’ shooting percentage slowly decreasing. Maryland had no issue feeding the ball to the post and driving at will against the undersized Bearcats, but when it faces stronger opponents — both literally and figuratively — it will need to shoot the ball better from outside.

Willard promised an offensive scheme that emphasized running up and down the court with pace and shooting plenty of threes, but he also admitted that it might look ugly at times. For better or worse, his team delivered on all three of those promises, recording 15 fast break points but also shooting a miniscule percentage from three-point range, hitting just four of its 20 attempts.

Through three games, the Terps are shooting just 25.4% from beyond the arc. Key shot-makers like graduate guard Don Carey and senior forward Donta Scott struggling to make the most of their opportunities can be chalked up to an early-season slump, but with better competition on the horizon, they will get challenged by their team to heat up.

With Maryland cruising through its first three games, it was never faced with any realistic competition from a team close to its level. That will change this upcoming weekend, where the capability of this year’s Terps squad will become clearer in games against Saint Louis — one of the country’s best mid-major teams — and either Miami or Providence, both of which made the Sweet 16 last season.

Three things to know

1. Three-point shooting struggles continue. All indications are that the Terps are going to continue letting shots fly from three, but they are going to need to start making them to compete with teams that won’t concede points in the paint with ease. It’s not time to hit the panic button quite yet, but until those shots start falling, the pressure will continue to mount on Maryland’s shooters.

2. The Terps turned turnovers into points. Not only did Maryland effectively disrupt Binghamton’s offense and generate turnovers, but it turned those takeaways into points, recording 19 points off turnovers Tuesday. For comparison, Binghamton had zero points off turnovers, showing the Terps’ ability to get back on defense after giving the ball away on seven ocassions.

3. Maryland did what it needed to in its first three games. Maryland’s schedule was laden with buy games to begin the Kevin Willard era, and it avoided any upsets in its first three. The Terps won by at least 20 points in all three, easily handling Niagara, Western Carolina and Binghamton. Now, they’ll get their first real challenge of the season against a Saint Louis team that has its eyes set on competing for an Atlantic 10 title.