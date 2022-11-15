How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Binghamton

Maryland men’s basketball wraps up its season-opening three-game homestand tonight against the Binghamton Bearcats. The Terps are 2-0 after easily defeating both Niagara and Western Carolina to start the season.

The matchup should be the toughest of Maryland’s season to this point, as the Bearcats enter at 2-0 as well. Still, the Terps are heavy favorites and are looking to continue to build momentum before Saturday’s game against a solid Saint Louis team at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off Classic.

The numbers

Maryland: (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Binghamton: (2-0, 0-0 America East)

All-time series: First ever meeting

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -20.5, O/U 136.5

How to watch and listen

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7:00 p.m. EST; XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: Big Ten Network — Chris Fisher (play-by-play), Len Elmore (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

