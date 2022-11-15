 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 11.15: Former Maryland goalie Dayne St. Clair makes the Canadian FIFA World Cup roster

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Jonathan-Iacovacci
Photo Courtesy of Maryland Athletics

Former Maryland men’s soccer goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster for the Canadian national team, it was announced Sunday.

St. Clair played for the Terps for two years and was a pivotal part of their 2018 national title run. In the 2018 NCAA Tournament, he didn’t give up a single goal, earning him the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament Most Outstanding Player award. Most notably, St. Clair did not let up a goal for the final 500 minutes of the 2018 season, which is one of the greatest feats in Maryland men’s soccer’s rich history.

St. Clair went on to play for Minnesota United in the MLS and was named to the 2022 MLS All-Star team and was the game’s Most Valuable Player. St. Clair made his debut for the Canadian national team in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

St. Clair is the sixth Terp to travel to the FIFA World Cup, the last one being Rodney Wallace in 2018 for the Costa Rican national team.

Canada will open against Belgium on Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball will face Binghamton tonight at 7 p.m. Ben Dickson previewed the matchup.

Maryland men’s soccer qualified for the NCAA Tournament and will host Fairleigh Dickinson Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

Maryland men’s soccer’s Malcolm Johnston was named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team. He had two assists in the two games the Terps played.

Maryland kicker Chad Ryland was invited to the 2023 Hula Bowl, an annual postseason college football all-star game. This year’s game will be held in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 14, 2023.

Maryland women’s basketball dropped two spots to No. 19 in the AP Poll after a loss to No. 1 South Carolina. It faces Davidson Wednesday.

Maryland football’s regular-season finale will be at home at noon against Rutgers. The game will be on the Big Ten Network.

Former Terp Aaron Wiggins had a highlight dunk against the Boston Celtics.

