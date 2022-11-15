Terps in the NFL: Diggs goes off and Okonkwo makes another splash

Among the former Terps in the NFL this week, Stefon Diggs made the biggest impact yet again with another huge performance in one of the craziest games of the season.

Diggs had 12 receptions on 16 targets for 128 receiving yards in a crushing 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. One of his 12 catches was this incredible one-handed snag over the middle of the field at the end of the third quarter.

OMG DIGGS MORE LIKE D1GGS pic.twitter.com/dTOT78uUWb — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 13, 2022

Diggs had his sixth game of the season with over 100 yards receiving — the Bills have only played nine games so far. Just over halfway through the season, he is only 15 yards away from his fifth straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards. His numbers are impressive league-wide, ranking third in receiving yards and touchdowns in the NFL.

Diggs is also one of three wide receivers in the league averaging over 100 yards receiving per game, with Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson the only players averaging more than his 109.4 yards per game. The former First Team All-Pro receiver isn’t just looking to repeat that mark, he’s hoping to carry his team to the first Super Bowl appearance of his career.

It’s safe to say that Tennessee Titans rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has broken out in the last two weeks, and he did it in just two plays. Last week he took a tight end screen for 48 yards with some running after the catch. This week, Okonkwo had another 40+ yard catch against the Denver Broncos that turned heads all around the league.

On a third down late in the fourth quarter with the Titans up by four, Okonkwo got open over the middle of the field for a big catch. He proceeded to break a tackle and run 20 more yards to put the Titans in field goal range. The field goal sealed the game for the Titans, winning 17-10 over the Denver Broncos.

Okonkwo has had more yards in the last two games than he had in the first seven games of the season. Even though he was only targeted twice Sunday and played just 32% of offensive snaps, his recent form could make him more of a focal point in the offense moving forward. His ability to make plays with his feet is apparent — of his 141 receiving yards this season, 87 of them have come after the catch.

The Green Bay Packers had lost five straight games prior to Sunday but were able to beat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime to come up with a much-needed 31-28 win. Not only did the Packers have their game of the season, but safety Darnell Savage also had his best performance of 2022 against Dallas.

Savage had a season-high eight combined tackles, with six solo tackles and two assisted tackles, to go along with a pass deflection while playing every defensive snap. He may have given up a touchdown in pass coverage, but that’s not surprising considering quarterbacks have a 131.2 passer rating when targeting him this season. But, Savage’s tackling numbers are impressive, with his 7.1% missed tackle percentage being lower than his average every other season he’s played. If he can work on his coverage skills, Savage could be a problem for opposing teams in the future.

The Indianapolis Colts have had an up and down season so far, from beating the Chiefs early this season to benching quarterback Matt Ryan and firing head coach Frank Reich last week. Under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, fans wondered how the new coaching staff would handle the playing time of players. For defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, he saw his defensive snaps increase heavily to 84% Sunday, playing his highest percentage in a game all season against the team he played for last season.

Ngakoue put up numbers as well, recording half a sack, an assisted tackle and a quarterback hit as the Colts beat the Raiders, 25-20. Through 10 games as a starter, he has five sacks this season and has recorded at least half a sack in four straight games. Ngakoue is the team’s second-leading sack artist, only behind defensive tackle Deforest Buckner by half a sack. After getting double-digit sacks last season, the seven-year veteran is hoping to reach that total once again to get paid as a pending free agent.

Other performers