MM 11.14: Maryland football cornerback Jakorian Bennett accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invite

Maryland football senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett will officially be heading to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, the organization announced last Thursday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is seen as college football’s premier all-star game and is an incredible opportunity for NFL Draft prospects to showcase their talents. Played annually in Mobile, Alabama, this year’s game is set for Feb. 4, 2023.

Bennett arrived in College Park before the 2020 season after spending two seasons at Hutchinson Community College. In three years as a Terp, Bennett has emerged as a star at cornerback. According to his Maryland profile, Bennett’s 26 pass breakups since the start of the 2021 season are the most in the nation.

February’s game will be a homecoming for Bennett, whose hometown is also Mobile. As of Sunday night, Bennett is one of 14 players who have accepted invites to the 2023 game. Bennett is slated to be the first Terp to play in the event since safety Antoine Brooks did so in 2020.

In other news

Maryland football was embarrassed Saturday, falling 30-0 to Penn State. Emmett Siegel had the game story and Sam Oshtry gave his takeaways.

It was a busy weekend for Maryland women’s basketball, who lost to No. 1 South Carolina Friday and escaped Fordham Sunday. Andrew Chodes gave his takeaways for the first game while Dylan Manfre noted his for the second.

Maryland field hockey is heading to the Final Four with a 3-2 shootout win over Syracuse, and Damon Brooks Jr. had the recap. Ben Wolf had the game story for Friday’s first-round win over Liberty.

Ben Dickson broke down the weekend in the Big Ten.

Andrew Chodes wrote a piece on Maryland women’s soccer’s incoming recruiting class.

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore forward Emma Chardon is out for the year with a torn meniscus.

Can confirm Chardon’s season-ending injury, per a team spokesperson. A rough start to the season on the injury front for the Terps. — Andrew Chodes (@AndrewChodes_) November 13, 2022

Maryland football’s game against Ohio State this Saturday will air at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Former Maryland football stars and current NFL players Stefon Diggs and Chigoziem Okonkwo made impressive plays for their respective teams Sunday.

Charlotte transfer point guard Jahmir Young and sophomore forward Julian Reese have had an impressive start to the season for Maryland men’s basketball.

Maryland women’s basketball star Diamond Miller cleaned up the boards Sunday en route to a double-double.

Goalie Paige Kieft made the save to send Maryland field hockey to the Final Four.

Maryland men’s soccer alum turned professional goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has made Canada’s roster for the upcoming World Cup.

Maryland wrestling wrapped up its showing in Kansas City this past weekend.