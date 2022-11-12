Game thread: Maryland football at No. 14 Penn State

Maryland football has another tough road challenge when it goes up against No. 14 Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania, at 3:30 p.m.
The Terps are looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season, but it will be a difficult task against one of the Big Ten’s best in a tough atmosphere.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
Maryland football vs. No. 14 Penn State preview
How to watch Maryland vs. Penn State in week 11
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football discussion and men’s basketball begins
Presenting Big Ten spreads for week 11
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its loss to Wisconsin
Big Ten weekend review: week 10
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s road loss to Wisconsin
Maryland football falls flat in 23-10 loss at Wisconsin
Chad Ryland’s quest for perfection finds a home in College Park
Family bonds, strong values have paved the path for Roman Hemby’s success on the big stage
Jakorian Bennett wanted to quit football. Now, he’s living out his dreams on the gridiron at Maryland.
Loading comments...