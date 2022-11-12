How to watch Maryland vs. Penn State in week 11

Maryland football travels to Penn State to take on the No. 14 Nittany Lions today at 3:30 p.m. The Terps are coming off a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin, in which they were rarely competitive.
The odds are against Maryland considering its long-time struggles against Penn State and a double-digit spread in favor of the Nittany Lions, but the Terps walked out of Beaver Stadium with a win the last time they visited, although that was in the COVID-stricken 2020 season in front of empty bleachers.
A win over Penn State would be huge for a program looking to continue to build its national and regional profile.
The numbers
Maryland: (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)
Penn State: (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten)
All-time series: Penn State leads, 41-3-1
DraftKings Sportsbook line: Penn State -10, O/U 57
How to watch and listen
Saturday, Nov. 12, 3:30 p.m. EST; Beaver Stadium, State College, Pennsylvania
TV: FOX — Tim Brando (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst)
Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst)
Streaming: FOX Sports
