MM 11.11: Maryland volleyball lands two potential young stars in 2023 recruiting class

Maryland volleyball head coach Adam Hughes announced that middle blocker Eva Rohrbach and outside hitter Sydney Bryant signed to the Terps’ 2023 recruiting class Thursday.

Rohrbach, who stands at six-foot-two, is a San Diego, California native who attended La Costa Canyon High School. In addition, Rohrbach played for Wave Volleyball Club.

Throughout her high school career, Rohrbach was ranked in the top 150 for the Class of 2023, was named to the 2021 MaxPreps Preseason All-American second team, All-Coastal League first team and the 2021 Prep Volleyball High School All-American second team.

“I loved the coaching staff, the Big Ten conference, and the variety of majors the school has to offer to contribute to my education,” Rohrbach said in a release.

Sydney Bryant is a Prince George’s County native out of Upper Marlboro. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter attended Flint Hill High School and played for the Metro Volleyball Club of DC.

Bryant had a decorated high school resume as she was a Prep Volleyball Class Top 150 prospect, Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year nominee, VISAA 2022-23 Player of the Year nominee, 2x VISAA State Champion, 3x ISL AA Champion,and a Flint Hill Invite All-Tournament team member along with various other accolades.

“I decided to come to Maryland to compete at a high level in a Power Five Conference. The team and the coaches also create such a welcoming environment which made it very easy to make my decision,” Bryant said in the release.

Hughes will look for these players to use their versatile abilities and leadership to help propel the Terps next season. This season, Maryland volleyball holds a 14-12 overall record and a 5-9 conference record with six games remaining.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball took down Western Carolina, 71-51, Thursday night. Ben Dickson recapped the game.

Maryland field hockey welcomed Maddie Vasilios to the Terp family.

New Terp Alert



Give Maddie a big Terp Nation welcome!! pic.twitter.com/nU19Uiw0rv — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 10, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer’s recruiting class of 2023 is ranked as the best in the Big Ten.

Ready to represent Maryland



We can't wait to have this group in College Park!



| https://t.co/sMPJP8Wq0G pic.twitter.com/Pn8fmOKkdu — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) November 10, 2022

Maryland field hockey signed local goaltender Alyssa Klebasko.

She's a TERP



Another new member of the #BestofTheBest is on the way!! pic.twitter.com/U1FKMSSju5 — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) November 10, 2022

Kevin Willard’s 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 11 in the nation.

The future is bright



11th ranked class in the nation



➡️ https://t.co/wYnejrfIGo pic.twitter.com/muBi4jVFcy — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) November 10, 2022

Maryland men's golf welcomed three top international signees.

Maryland gymnastics officially signed three-star Logan Buckmon.