MM 11.11: Maryland volleyball lands two potential young stars in 2023 recruiting class

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben_Wolf
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics.

Maryland volleyball head coach Adam Hughes announced that middle blocker Eva Rohrbach and outside hitter Sydney Bryant signed to the Terps’ 2023 recruiting class Thursday.

Rohrbach, who stands at six-foot-two, is a San Diego, California native who attended La Costa Canyon High School. In addition, Rohrbach played for Wave Volleyball Club.

Throughout her high school career, Rohrbach was ranked in the top 150 for the Class of 2023, was named to the 2021 MaxPreps Preseason All-American second team, All-Coastal League first team and the 2021 Prep Volleyball High School All-American second team.

I loved the coaching staff, the Big Ten conference, and the variety of majors the school has to offer to contribute to my education,” Rohrbach said in a release.

Sydney Bryant is a Prince George’s County native out of Upper Marlboro. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter attended Flint Hill High School and played for the Metro Volleyball Club of DC.

Bryant had a decorated high school resume as she was a Prep Volleyball Class Top 150 prospect, Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year nominee, VISAA 2022-23 Player of the Year nominee, 2x VISAA State Champion, 3x ISL AA Champion,and a Flint Hill Invite All-Tournament team member along with various other accolades.

“I decided to come to Maryland to compete at a high level in a Power Five Conference. The team and the coaches also create such a welcoming environment which made it very easy to make my decision,” Bryant said in the release.

Hughes will look for these players to use their versatile abilities and leadership to help propel the Terps next season. This season, Maryland volleyball holds a 14-12 overall record and a 5-9 conference record with six games remaining.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball took down Western Carolina, 71-51, Thursday night. Ben Dickson recapped the game.

Maryland field hockey welcomed Maddie Vasilios to the Terp family.

Maryland women’s soccer’s recruiting class of 2023 is ranked as the best in the Big Ten.

Maryland field hockey signed local goaltender Alyssa Klebasko.

Kevin Willard’s 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 11 in the nation.

Maryland men's golf welcomed three top international signees.

Maryland gymnastics officially signed three-star Logan Buckmon.

