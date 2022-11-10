How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Western Carolina

Maryland men’s basketball looks to improve to 2-0 in the Kevin Willard era, as they take on the Catamounts from Western Carolina.

Western Carolina lost its first game of the season to Georgia by 13 and is looking for its first win this year against the Terps. The Catamounts finished last in the Southern Conference last year, with an 11-21 record under now-second-year head coach Justin Gray, as he looks to improve the program this year.

It is important to Maryland to win these early nonconference games before it heads up to Uncasville, Connecticut to face Saint Louis and either Miami or Providence next weekend.

The numbers

Maryland record: (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Western Carolina record: (0-1, 0-0 Southern)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 2-0

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland -20.5

How to watch and listen

Monday, Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST; XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

Streaming: Big Ten Plus — Brendan Hartlove (play-by-play), Josh Caplan (analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

