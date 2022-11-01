Terps in the NFL: D.J. Moore and Stefon Diggs dominate in week eight

Former Terps were on display all across the NFL in week eight, but the stars of the show were two wide receivers: the Carolina Panthers’ D.J. Moore and the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs.

With the uncertainty currently surrounding the Panthers, many fans wondered if Moore was the next player on the trade block after running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson were traded in the last few weeks. In the team’s last game before the trade deadline against the Atlanta Falcons, Moore had his best game of the season and one of the best of his NFL career.

He had six catches on 11 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown as well as a rush for three yards. Moore had not had over 70 yards in any previous game this season. But on Sunday, he made arguably the clutchest catch of his career. Down by six with less than a minute to go, quarterback P.J. Walker rolled to his left and chucked it 62 yards downfield to a double-covered Moore, who dove to grab it in the end zone, tying the game on a Hail Mary.

MOORE CLUTCH THAN YOU! pic.twitter.com/aU6l8P9Wlg — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 30, 2022

He was, however, flagged on the celebration, which pushed the extra point back 15 yards, contributing to a miss that led to the game going to overtime.

Moore only has 334 receiving yards this season, but this game could kickstart the rest of his year so he can reach 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth year in a row.

The Buffalo Bills have looked almost unstoppable this season, sitting atop the AFC, and a lot of this success has been due to the connection between quarterback Josh Allen and Diggs. Diggs had his third straight game with over 100 yards receiving, getting six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown as the Bills beat the Green Bay Packers, 27-17, on Sunday Night Football. His touchdown came on a 26-yard catch running down the sideline that he reached down and scooped up to give his team a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter.

Diggs has been nothing short of spectacular through eight weeks this season, currently tied for first in the league with seven receiving touchdowns. He also has 764 receiving yards — the second-most in the league — and the third-most catches with 55 receptions. Diggs is currently averaging 109.1 yards per game, higher than he’s had in any year in his career. The last time Diggs was close to averaging 100 yards per game, he was an All-Pro selection; there’s no question that he’s capable of doing it again.

Both former Terps who started on defense in the NFL this weekend were able to put together some solid performances to help their squads in losing efforts.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue got a stat in the sack column for the second week in a row and in his fourth game overall this season. Ngakoue played 70% of defensive snaps against the Washington Commanders and put up half a sack, two combined tackles and two quarterback hits as the Colts lost a close one at home.

Ngakoue is currently tied with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for the team lead in sacks this season with four and is second on the team with nine quarterback hits. He’s been one of the main contributors on a defense that ranks 11th in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed this season. Ngakoue has been fitting in quite well on the defensive line, but the Colts’ offense, which ranks 28th in points scored, will have to step it up if the team wishes to have any success this season.

Safety Darnell Savage had a tough assignment for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, going up against Allen and the Bills’ offense. Even though the Packers lost their fourth game in a row, Savage still managed to play every snap on defense and recorded four solo tackles, his second-highest amount in a game this season. It’s been an interesting season for the former first-round pick, as the questions for him have come mostly in pass coverage. While he’s currently allowing 8.1 yards per target, which is less than he did last season, Savage has one pass deflection in eight games — he had nine last season. It’ll be fascinating to see if he can step up in the second half of the season.

Other performers