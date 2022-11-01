MM 11.1: Maryland field hockey’s Ericka Morris-Adams earns third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor

Maryland field hockey defender Ericka Morris-Adams earned her third Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor, it was announced Monday. Morris-Adams has been a massive contributor on the defensive end to the No. 2 team in the country in wins against both No. 5 Virginia and No. 14 UConn.

Morris-Adams played all 60 minutes in Maryland’s shutout win over Virginia. She helped hold the Cavaliers to six shots on goal and no goals in a 2-0 win. She also played 49 minutes against UConn, where the Terps won, 2-1, in double-overtime on the road.

This is her third Big Ten Freshman of the Week award this season. She previously won for her contributions in a shutout win over Georgetown two weeks ago and a dominant defensive performance over Harvard at the beginning of the season.

Maryland is the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play Ohio State on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

In other news

Maryland women’s golf finished its fall season 14th at the Landfall Tradition Invitational in Wilmington, North Carolina. Patricia Mackova finished tied for 20th with a stroke under par.

Maryland cross country competed at the Big Ten Championships last Friday.

Maryland wrestling prepares for its first meet of the season on Friday.

Maryland football unofficially ranked No. 28 in the AP Poll and No. 27 in the Coaches Poll after its bye week. The Terps face Wisconsin on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Madison.

Maryland men’s basketball alumni are off to a hot start in the NBA.

Former Terp Kevin Huerter has been performing well for the Sacramento Kings.

Kevin Huerter’s last 2 games:



27 Points, 73% FG, 7/8 3PM

26 Points, 50% FG, 5/10 3PM



Red Velvet. pic.twitter.com/ai3zOTOnHE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 1, 2022

The Crew, Maryland men’s soccer’s supporters group, met with the team Sunday night to lift the Big Ten trophy. The Terps will host their Big Ten Tournament games as the top seed and open up against Northwestern on Friday.

Our fans > your fans @UMDcrew met us at home for a late night trophy raise pic.twitter.com/CPgVtl2UZm — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 31, 2022

Many of Maryland’s teams partook in some Halloween festivities Monday.

