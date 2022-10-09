Big Ten weekend review: week six

The Maryland Terrapins took momentum from last week’s victory into a Saturday noon matchup with Purdue at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Trailing Purdue 31-23 and the game waning in the balance, Maryland star junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led a four-play, 68-yard drive with tight end Corey Dyches snagging his second touchdown of the game to cut the deficit to 31-29.

The Terps initial two-point conversion was successful, but their ninth penalty prevented a tie ball game.

The Purdue Boilermakers narrowly defeated Maryland, 31-29, to drop the Terps to 4-2 on the season.

Maryland will travel for a Big Ten road clash with the Indiana Hoosiers next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

12 Big Ten teams were in action in week six, highlighted by statement victories and a few deflating losses. Here’s what stood out from this weekend.

Biggest surprise: Purdue vs. Maryland

The Terps jumped out to a fast start, marching down the field on their opening drive. Maryland used a healthy mix of run and pass plays to keep Purdue’s defense on its heels. Star junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa kept the ball on a read option for a nine-yard touchdown to give the Terps a 7-0 lead.

With the Boilermakers trailing 7-3 in the opening quarter, Purdue’s defense forced a Tagovailoa interception that injected energy on its sideline.

Purdue sophomore running back Dylan Downing finished off an 11-play, 65-yard drive by charging in for a one-yard touchdown. Downing’s score gave Purdue a 10-7 lead.

Maryland graduate kicker Chad Ryland then sent a 46-yard field goal through the uprights to even the game at 10.

Purdue retook the lead on a 10-play, 75-yard drive led by senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The quarterback found junior wide receiver Mershawn Rice for a four-yard touchdown to give Purdue a 17-10 advantage.

Tagovailoa and Maryland’s offense responded with a 68-yard strike to redshirt sophomore tight end Corey Dyches. The tight end dragged a defender approximately 15 yards until he reached the end zone. Tagovailoa’s touchdown pass evened the game at 17 heading into halftime, but the Terps were unable to capitalize in the third quarter and kept Purdue in the game.

Mistakes alongside a few questionable calls in the fourth quarter ended with Maryland suffering a 31-29 loss at home to Purdue.

Most impressive: No. 3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Heisman Trophy candidate C.J Stroud and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes made the trip to East Lansing, Michigan for a clash with the Michigan State Spartans.

After forcing a Michigan State interception on the opening drive, the Buckeyes looked to punctuate the turnover with a touchdown.

Stroud effortlessly led his team down the field with a seven-play, 80-yard drive. The star quarterback found wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for one of his three touchdowns on the afternoon.

Michigan State’s defense struggled the entire game to generate pressure and confuse Stroud with complex coverages.

Ohio State’s dynamic offense — led by Stroud — scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions to defeat Michigan State, 49-20.

Stroud put on a great performance by going 21-for 36-for 361 yards in the air, tying a program record with six passing touchdowns.

Two of Stroud’s weapons in Harrison Jr. and sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka showed why many consider the pair NFL-bound. The duo combined for 12 catches for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

The Buckeyes also found success on the ground with sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Virginia native averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State (6-0) will have a bye next week before a home tilt with Iowa. Michigan State is on a four-game losing streak, with Wisconsin traveling to Spartan Stadium in its next game.

Upset game: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

After Wisconsin suffered a 31-10 loss to Northwestern last Saturday, head coach Paul Chryst was relieved of his duties the following day.

With defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard taking over the reins, some had reservations that the Badgers could defeat a reeling Northwestern team that hasn’t won since August.

Wisconsin junior quarterback Graham Mertz torched the Wildcats’ secondary for three passing touchdowns in the first half.

Just over two minutes until halftime, Wisconsin sophomore running back Braelon Allen was in at quarterback for a trick play. Allen faked the read option before escaping the pocket for a 23-yard pass and score to senior running back Chaz Mellusi. The touchdown gave Wisconsin an overwhelming 28-0 lead heading into the locker room.

After punting the ball on its first two drives of the second half, Wisconsin put the game out of reach with a methodical drive.

The Wisconsin defense forced a Northwestern turnover on downs with fewer than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, which took the air out of a team looking to mount a large comeback at home.

Mertz threw his fourth touchdown of the day on a 13-yard strike to junior wide receiver Chimere Dike to extend Wisconsin’s lead to 35-0.

The Badgers rode the arm of Mertz to a dominant 42-7 victory over Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. The junior quarterback finished by going 20-of-29 for 299 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

The Badgers will take on Michigan State next week, while Northwestern will have the week off before traveling to College Park on Oct. 22 for a date with the Terps.