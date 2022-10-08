Purdue vs. Maryland: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Maryland football hosts the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium on Saturday in its third conference matchup of the 2022 season.

The Terps enter the game at 4-1 (1-1 in the Big Ten), looking to improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2013. Purdue, on the other hand, started the season 2-2 — falling by one score to both Penn State and Syracuse — but defeated Minnesota last week at could be a real contender in the Big Ten West.

Maryland and Purdue have only faced off twice since the Terps joined the Big Ten, splitting the series. The Terps won the only other matchup between the two programs in 2006, coming away victorious in the Champs Sports Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

After beating Michigan State a week ago, Maryland enters as a slight favorite at home in what promises to be an exciting showdown between two pass-heavy offenses.

Let’s take a look at the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 4-1 (7-6 in 2021)

Purdue: 3-2 (9-4 in 2021)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 2-1

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -3, O/U 59

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Oct. 8, 12:00 p.m. EDT; SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network — Lisa Byington, Anthony Herron, Meghan McKeown

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter

Streaming: FOX Sports

