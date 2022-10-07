MM 10.7: Maryland tennis’ Mary Brumfeld finishes in first place at Bedford Cup

By Ryan Alonardo
Maryland tennis player Mary Brumfield took home first place in the Flight B singles division at the Bedford Cup this past weekend, which was hosted at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park.
Originally from Mississippi, Brumfield attended high school in Florida, where she became a nationally ranked player in the class of 2021. She brought a myriad of success and experience along with her to Maryland, including competing in a number of international tournaments.
In the Bedford Cup, the sophomore won each of her Flight B singles matches and only lost two sets total. In her final match against fellow Terp Jojo Bach, Brumfield was victorious in the first two sets, 7-5 and 6-2, respectively. Brumfield will look to continue her success at the ITA Regionals in Blacksburg, VA on Oct. 20.
In other news
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was recognized as a candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
All smiles for QB1— Terps Football (@TerpsFootball) October 6, 2022
Recognized as one of the top-25 candidates for the Johnny Unitas @GoldenArmAward pic.twitter.com/0VNQTpjMgl
Terps women’s soccer head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer was acknowledged with a number of accomplishments on National Coaches Day.
Today we recognize our very own head coach, Meg Ryan-Nemzer!— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) October 6, 2022
Led team to first-ever win over Michigan
Recorded first victory as head coach against George Mason
Led team to first B1G victory since 2019
First Female coach to win an ENCL National Championship pic.twitter.com/9ofICD6WD7
Maryland men’s basketball held its annual media day.
Always for the name on the front— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 6, 2022
Media Day 2022 ✅ pic.twitter.com/wdAC9hJaVE
Maryland men’s soccer shared some pictures from its recent victory over Rutgers.
First win from 2-0 down since 2016— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 6, 2022
Longest unbeaten run since 2018
We move. @MDLottery.
Maryland sophomore volleyball star Milan Gomillion has posted some impressive stats over the duration of the season.
'— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) October 6, 2022
⚫ 710 digs
98 assists
35 aces
And she's only a sophomore pic.twitter.com/Nuat9hARS3
Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn discussed his program on the Top Coach Podcast.
This week on Top Coach Podcast, we're talking to the @B1Gbaseball Coach of the Year and head coach at Maryland Baseball, Rob Vaughn. https://t.co/RuRFVStSio @rvaughnUMD @TerpsBaseball @umterps pic.twitter.com/TF35rFYPNe— Top Coach Podcast (@TopCoachPodcast) October 6, 2022
Former All-American Hudson Taylor stopped by Maryland wrestling’s practice to give the current group of Terps some pointers.
Lessons from a LEGEND!— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) October 6, 2022
Thanks to Hudson Taylor, one of the newest Maryland Athletics Hall of Famers, for stopping by the room today to teach a few tricks #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/Aq03LA4q47
Loading comments...