 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 10.7: Maryland tennis’ Mary Brumfeld finishes in first place at Bedford Cup

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
/ new
Mackenzie Miles/Maryland Terrapins

By Ryan Alonardo

Maryland tennis player Mary Brumfield took home first place in the Flight B singles division at the Bedford Cup this past weekend, which was hosted at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park.

Originally from Mississippi, Brumfield attended high school in Florida, where she became a nationally ranked player in the class of 2021. She brought a myriad of success and experience along with her to Maryland, including competing in a number of international tournaments.

In the Bedford Cup, the sophomore won each of her Flight B singles matches and only lost two sets total. In her final match against fellow Terp Jojo Bach, Brumfield was victorious in the first two sets, 7-5 and 6-2, respectively. Brumfield will look to continue her success at the ITA Regionals in Blacksburg, VA on Oct. 20.

In other news

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was recognized as a candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Terps women’s soccer head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer was acknowledged with a number of accomplishments on National Coaches Day.

Maryland men’s basketball held its annual media day.

Maryland men’s soccer shared some pictures from its recent victory over Rutgers.

Maryland sophomore volleyball star Milan Gomillion has posted some impressive stats over the duration of the season.

Maryland baseball head coach Rob Vaughn discussed his program on the Top Coach Podcast.

Former All-American Hudson Taylor stopped by Maryland wrestling’s practice to give the current group of Terps some pointers.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...