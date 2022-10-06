MM 10.6: Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller named to All-Big Ten Preseason Team

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was listed on the All-Big Ten Preseason Team for the second year in a row, the conference announced Wednesday.

Miller was an All-Big Ten Second Team selection in 2022 despite missing 10 of the team’s 32 games last season due to a knee injury. She averaged 13.1 points and four rebounds per game last season. Miller is currently Maryland’s leading returning scorer after the departures of forward Angel Reese and guard Ashley Owusu to the transfer portal.

In her last full season in 2021, Miller dominated, averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game en route to All-Big Ten First Team honors. With Maryland women’s basketball projected to finish fourth in the Big Ten by the media and coaches, Miller hopes to step up and be one of the best players in the conference.

Two Maryland field hockey players earned national honors this week, with Rayne Wright being named defensive player of the week and Danielle Van Rootselaar being tabbed as offensive player of the week by the NFHCA.

Maryland women’s lacrosse revealed the winners of the team’s Terp Olympics.

Maryland football shared some practice photos before taking on Purdue this weekend.

Maryland men’s basketball released the information for the team’s annual Midnight Mile.

Maryland men’s soccer’s Malcolm Johnston was on the SportsCenter Top 10 for his bicycle kick against Rutgers.

Maryland wrestling is preparing for its upcoming season.