Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Michigan State recap and Purdue preview

We are back for another episode of the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors analyze Maryland football’s dominant 27-13 win over Michigan State and break down all three phases of the ball. Next, they preview Saturday’s matchup against Purdue, as a win for the Terps could be essential for a breakthrough season.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football took down Michigan State, 27-13, at home last Saturday. The co-hosts recap the Terps’ performance.

The Terps’ defense allowed zero second-half points to the Spartans. What has made that side of the ball so good late in the game?

Taulia Tagovailoa climbed up the record books and both Maryland’s running game and offensive line continued to shine. They dissect the offense’s performance.

Previewing the 3-2 Purdue Boilermakers. What does Aidan O’Connell bring and are they the best team in the Big Ten West?

Predictions for the game, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

