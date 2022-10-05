MM 10.5: Maryland field hockey ranked No. 2 in country by NFHCA

Maryland field hockey jumped two spots this week — from No. 4 to No. 2 — in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Poll. This comes after road overtime wins against No. 4 Iowa and formerly No. 2 Northwestern on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar scored all four of Maryland’s goals this weekend, including two game-winners in overtime.
OT | DANI AGAIN!!!— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) October 2, 2022
Van Rootselaar nets her second consecutive game winner to lif the Terps to the win
Terps 2, Wildcats 1 pic.twitter.com/hwu0L3Mnej
Since their heartbreaking double-overtime loss at No. 8 Princeton, the Terps have not dropped a game in conference play and have done so with several huge games on the road. Of the 11 wins they have this season, seven have been against ranked or formerly ranked opponents, which is quite the resume among their competitors.
Terps on the rise⬆️— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) October 4, 2022
Terps lead the nation with 11 wins and remain a perfect 5-0 B1G play
https://t.co/QAHFjSfNj0 | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/xgCHDg82Hh
The Terps’ competition isn’t done yet, as they face unranked Indiana and Georgetown in the next week, and then play No. 23 Rutgers, No. 5 Penn State, No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 UConn to finish out the regular season. But from the past week of big overtime wins over the reigning national champion Northwestern and Big Ten rival Iowa, the Terps have a great chance to take the top spot in the country with the resume they have.
In other news
No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer beat Rutgers with a fierce comeback after trailing 2-0, and Colin McNamara had the recap.
COMEBACK COMPLETE!!— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 4, 2022
The boys come back from 2-0 down to get a HUGE dub pic.twitter.com/6khH6bbrGn
Maryland women’s golf continues to play at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup in Dublin, Ohio.
The Terps are underway for the final round of the Barbara Nicklaus Cup at Muirfield Village! ⛳— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) October 4, 2022
Leaderboard via @Golfstat: https://t.co/sjm4EldGb7#GolfTerps
Maryland football announced its team captains for Saturday’s game vs. Purdue.
Leading us against Purdue— Terps Football (@TerpsFootball) October 4, 2022
Your Week Six Captains: @fa_gotay, @RakimJarrett, @tarheebstill pic.twitter.com/PzVIF3MoGO
Maryland men’s basketball got back on the court for fall practices.
Back on the court and it feels so good.— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 4, 2022
Let’s get to work pic.twitter.com/wpcg4WBO5Z
An update on the Maryland women’s tennis team’s participation at ITA Nationals in Cary, North Carolina.
ITA All-Americans:— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) October 4, 2022
Cadar is set to play Northwestern in the consolation draw on court #2
Livestream ➡️ https://t.co/sJdesNlnja
Former Terps football alum Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the Tennessee Titans’ 53-man roster.
Let’s work!!! https://t.co/z2esQcpEeC— Sam.0 (@okuayinonu) October 4, 2022
Loading comments...