MM 10.5: Maryland field hockey ranked No. 2 in country by NFHCA

Maryland field hockey jumped two spots this week — from No. 4 to No. 2 — in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Poll. This comes after road overtime wins against No. 4 Iowa and formerly No. 2 Northwestern on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar scored all four of Maryland’s goals this weekend, including two game-winners in overtime.

Since their heartbreaking double-overtime loss at No. 8 Princeton, the Terps have not dropped a game in conference play and have done so with several huge games on the road. Of the 11 wins they have this season, seven have been against ranked or formerly ranked opponents, which is quite the resume among their competitors.

The Terps’ competition isn’t done yet, as they face unranked Indiana and Georgetown in the next week, and then play No. 23 Rutgers, No. 5 Penn State, No. 7 Virginia and No. 12 UConn to finish out the regular season. But from the past week of big overtime wins over the reigning national champion Northwestern and Big Ten rival Iowa, the Terps have a great chance to take the top spot in the country with the resume they have.

In other news

No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer beat Rutgers with a fierce comeback after trailing 2-0, and Colin McNamara had the recap.

Maryland women’s golf continues to play at the Barbara Nicklaus Cup in Dublin, Ohio.

Maryland football announced its team captains for Saturday’s game vs. Purdue.

Maryland men’s basketball got back on the court for fall practices.

An update on the Maryland women’s tennis team’s participation at ITA Nationals in Cary, North Carolina.

ITA All-Americans:

Former Terps football alum Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the Tennessee Titans’ 53-man roster.