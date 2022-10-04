MM 10.4: Terps sweep Big Ten field hockey weekly awards

By Max Schaeffer
The Big Ten released its weekly field hockey awards and the Terps, ranked No. 4 nationally and likely will rise in the next poll, swept the honors.
It's a @TerpsFH #B1GFH sweep this week! Congratulations to our weekly honorees!
️
Graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar earned Offensive Player of the Week honors, scoring all four of Maryland goals in the team’s two wins over No. 3 Iowa and No. 2 Northwestern.
Junior defender Rayne Wright brought home the Defensive Player of the Week award, as she starred on a Maryland defense that gave up only two goals across its two games against the Hawkeyes and Wildcats. She is the first Terp to receive the honor this year.
Lastly, for the third time this year and in back-to-back weeks, midfielder Sophie Klautz was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
In other news
Maryland men’s soccer will travel to New Jersey to take on Rutgers tonight. Colin McNamara previewed the Big Ten matchup.
Emmett Siegel graded Maryland football’s position groups after its win over Michigan State.
DJ Khaled expressed his support for Maryland football and head coach Mike Locksley.
Monday Mood
A message from @djkhaled!
It was announced that Maryland football’s road game against Indiana a week from Saturday will kick off at 3:30 on ESPN2.
Maryland football's road game at Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. and air on ESPN2, it was announced.
The Terps volleyball team leads the country in blocks.
Leading the NCAA with 3.3 blocks per set ✔️
Leading the NCAA with 206 total blocks ✔️
ALWAYS a block party in CP.
Terps running back Antwain Littleton has the longest rushing touchdown streak in the country.
Antwain Littleton has scored rushing TDs in six straight games
That's the longest streak in the NATION
Former Terp Alice Mercer announced her retirement from USA Lacrosse.
What a career. What a person.
Here's to you, @alice_mercer8
Maryland women’s golf ranked third after the first day of the Barbara Nicklaus Cup.
⛳ Maryland in Third after Day One at Muirfield Village
Leaderboard:
