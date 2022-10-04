Presenting the Big Ten spreads for week six

Last week was the first week of the season Big Ten teams exclusively played conference opponents. This week will feature similar matchups, while two Big Ten teams are on their bye week.

Let’s get right to the matchups. Here are the lines for this week, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maryland (-3) vs. Purdue

O/U: 59.5

Maryland picked up its first Big Ten win of the season against a struggling Michigan State team, and it covered a spread that was larger than a touchdown. Now, Maryland will look to string together a collection of wins against teams it will be favored against in the next three weeks, starting with Purdue at home this weekend. Maryland opens up as favorites by a field goal against an inconsistent Purdue team that is coming off its biggest win of the season in an upset over Minnesota.

Michigan (-22) at Indiana

O/U: 59.5

Michigan has passed every test it has taken so far this season, with two Big Ten wins over Maryland and Iowa after a cupcake nonconference schedule. Iowa’s defense failed to stop freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy last week in a convincing Wolverine win. Now, Michigan has another weak task, albeit on the road, against Indiana. After starting the season 3-0, including a conference win over Illinois, the Hoosiers have lost two straight. If Indiana can pull off the upset, or even keep it close, it would shock the country.

Wisconsin (-10) at Northwestern

O/U: 44

Saturday’s contest will be Wisconsin’s first game since it fired its head coach, Paul Chryst. Defense coordinator Jim Leonhard took over as interim head coach and hopes to inspire a struggling group. The Badgers’ offense has been abysmal all season, and they are coming off back-to-back losses against Ohio State and Illinois. Before the season, Wisconsin was the favorite to win the Big Ten West. Now, not so much, although they are still in the mix given the uncertainty of the division. The good news for Wisconsin is it is playing a bad team in Northwestern to try and get back on track. Northwestern won its opener against Nebraska but lost the next four and will have another challenge against a hungry Wisconsin team.

Ohio State (-25.5) at Michigan State

O/U: 63

For a Michigan State team that is on a three-game losing streak, Ohio State is probably the last team it wants to see on the schedule. The Spartans — a team ranked No. 15 in the AP poll before the season — have looked downright bad and are still searching for their first Big Ten win of the season. It likely will have to wait, as they host the clear favorite in the Big Ten and a national title contender in Ohio State.

Illinois (-3.5) vs. Iowa

O/U: 35.5

Illinois dominated Wisconsin last week in a huge upset victory for its first Big Ten win of the season after losing to Indiana on the road a month ago. Illinois has little-to-no expectation to compete in the Big Ten, but it still has the talent to finish in the middle of the conference. Iowa, on the other hand, is allergic to offense, but its defense poses a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. The Hawkeyes lost to Michigan last week but dominated Rutgers the week before. Illinois is favored by slightly more than a field goal at home in what should be a close finish.

Note: Odds are not available for Rutgers at Ohio State on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota and Penn State have byes this week.

