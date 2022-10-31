 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 10.31: Maryland baseball beats West Virginia, 10-8, in fall exhibition

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed up by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Ben Dickson
/ new
Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Twitter @TerpsBaseball

Maryland baseball defeated West Virginia, 10-8, in a 12-inning fall exhibition at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium on Friday night.

According to the team’s Twitter account, the Terps had 11 hits and threw 19 strikeouts against the Mountaineers, who are coming off a 33-22 spring campaign.

Bryant transfer and fifth-year outfielder Matt Woods made his impact felt in his first competition at “The Bob.” Woods had a dominant spring for the Bulldogs, hitting .384 with a 1.093 OPS to take home Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors.

Junior shortstop Matt Shaw, who is coming off an incredible summer at the Cape Cod League where he was named the Perfect Game Summer Player of the Year, also reportedly drove in at least one RBI. Star pitchers in junior right hander Jason Savacool and senior righty Nick Dean made appearances on the bump to start Friday’s game.

The Terps will wrap up their fall slate this weekend with their annual Fall World Series, which consists of intra-squad scrimmages on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

In other news

The editors answered your questions during the bye week in a Maryland football mailbag.

Colin McNamara recapped Maryland men’s soccer’s thrilling 1-1 draw to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title.

Dylan Manfre took in the action of Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout exhibition win over Division II opponent Frostburg State.

Damon Brooks Jr. took a dive into Maryland field hockey goalie Christina Calandra’s community efforts in a feature story. He also had the game story for the No. 2 Terps’ 2-1 double-overtime win over No. 13 UConn.

Maryland men’s soccer shared a clip of the team lifting the conference trophy.

Testudo Times’ Sam Oshtry reported the results of Maryland men’s basketball’s “secret scrimmage” win at No. 16 Villanova.

Maryland football’s game at Wisconsin this Saturday will kickoff at noon and air on the Big Ten Network.

The Terps open up as 6.5-point underdogs against the Badgers, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Former Maryland football stars and NFL wideouts Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore starred for their respective teams Sunday.

Maryland punter Anthony Pecorella was chosen as a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is college football’s top award for community service.

Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and Under Armour hooked the football team up with some swag.

Former Terp Kevin Huerter is off to a strong start with his new team in Sacramento.

Maryland women’s basketball held a Halloween event outside the XFINITY Center.

Maryland men’s basketball alum Jake Layman will be a part of the United States team playing in its fifth of six qualifying windows leading up to the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...