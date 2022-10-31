MM 10.31: Maryland baseball beats West Virginia, 10-8, in fall exhibition

Maryland baseball defeated West Virginia, 10-8, in a 12-inning fall exhibition at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium on Friday night.
According to the team’s Twitter account, the Terps had 11 hits and threw 19 strikeouts against the Mountaineers, who are coming off a 33-22 spring campaign.
Bryant transfer and fifth-year outfielder Matt Woods made his impact felt in his first competition at “The Bob.” Woods had a dominant spring for the Bulldogs, hitting .384 with a 1.093 OPS to take home Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors.
Junior shortstop Matt Shaw, who is coming off an incredible summer at the Cape Cod League where he was named the Perfect Game Summer Player of the Year, also reportedly drove in at least one RBI. Star pitchers in junior right hander Jason Savacool and senior righty Nick Dean made appearances on the bump to start Friday’s game.
The Terps will wrap up their fall slate this weekend with their annual Fall World Series, which consists of intra-squad scrimmages on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
In other news
The editors answered your questions during the bye week in a Maryland football mailbag.
Colin McNamara recapped Maryland men’s soccer’s thrilling 1-1 draw to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title.
Dylan Manfre took in the action of Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout exhibition win over Division II opponent Frostburg State.
Damon Brooks Jr. took a dive into Maryland field hockey goalie Christina Calandra’s community efforts in a feature story. He also had the game story for the No. 2 Terps’ 2-1 double-overtime win over No. 13 UConn.
Maryland men’s soccer shared a clip of the team lifting the conference trophy.
LIFT THAT TROPHY BOYS!!! pic.twitter.com/nOyEs0YXVd— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 30, 2022
Testudo Times’ Sam Oshtry reported the results of Maryland men’s basketball’s “secret scrimmage” win at No. 16 Villanova.
Update from Maryland basketball’s “secret” scrimmage at Villanova:— Sam Oshtry (@soshtry) October 29, 2022
Maryland won the first half by double digits and lost the second half by 4. An overall win against the preseason No. 16 team in the country, albeit without a couple key guys.
Donta Scott stood out for the Terps.
Maryland football’s game at Wisconsin this Saturday will kickoff at noon and air on the Big Ten Network.
Maryland football vs. Wisconsin next Saturday will be a noon kickoff on BTN, per release.— Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) October 30, 2022
The Terps open up as 6.5-point underdogs against the Badgers, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Maryland opens as a 6.5-point underdog at Wisconsin, per @DKSportsbook.— Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) October 30, 2022
Former Maryland football stars and NFL wideouts Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore starred for their respective teams Sunday.
PRIMETIME DIGGS >>>> pic.twitter.com/IjRLJC88E7— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 31, 2022
MOORE CLUTCH THAN YOU! pic.twitter.com/aU6l8P9Wlg— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 30, 2022
Maryland punter Anthony Pecorella was chosen as a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is college football’s top award for community service.
Great work to senior Punter Anthony Pecorella @antpec__ for being chosen as this year’s #WuerffelTrophy nominee from @TerpsFootball! @umterps @bigten @GoTeamIMPACT @JMFoundation_ #TBIA pic.twitter.com/ecXlH2yWy1— Wuerffel Trophy (@WuerffelTrophy) October 30, 2022
Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and Under Armour hooked the football team up with some swag.
The future of training is here... and @RakimJarrett and @UAFootball just outfitted the whole squad.— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 29, 2022
Introducing the #UASlipSpeed. On sale from @UnderArmour on 10/31 at 10:31 AM.
Learn more:
Former Terp Kevin Huerter is off to a strong start with his new team in Sacramento.
NBA Players with 3 or more games with 5+ threes this season:— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 30, 2022
Kevin Huerter
Steph Curry
That's the list pic.twitter.com/8T5Wmj2JbH
Maryland women’s basketball held a Halloween event outside the XFINITY Center.
Games, candy and lots of fun at our first Trunk-or-Treat! #happyhalloween #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/Wk63E2nvoG— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) October 30, 2022
Maryland men’s basketball alum Jake Layman will be a part of the United States team playing in its fifth of six qualifying windows leading up to the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.
The November 2022 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team is set for home qualifiers against on Nov. 11 & on Nov. 14 in Washington, D.C. @TheEventsDC— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) October 30, 2022

#WinForUSA pic.twitter.com/VBfEn8CYmh
