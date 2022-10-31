MM 10.31: Maryland baseball beats West Virginia, 10-8, in fall exhibition

Maryland baseball defeated West Virginia, 10-8, in a 12-inning fall exhibition at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium on Friday night.

According to the team’s Twitter account, the Terps had 11 hits and threw 19 strikeouts against the Mountaineers, who are coming off a 33-22 spring campaign.

Bryant transfer and fifth-year outfielder Matt Woods made his impact felt in his first competition at “The Bob.” Woods had a dominant spring for the Bulldogs, hitting .384 with a 1.093 OPS to take home Northeast Conference Player of the Year honors.

Junior shortstop Matt Shaw, who is coming off an incredible summer at the Cape Cod League where he was named the Perfect Game Summer Player of the Year, also reportedly drove in at least one RBI. Star pitchers in junior right hander Jason Savacool and senior righty Nick Dean made appearances on the bump to start Friday’s game.

The Terps will wrap up their fall slate this weekend with their annual Fall World Series, which consists of intra-squad scrimmages on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

In other news

The editors answered your questions during the bye week in a Maryland football mailbag.

Colin McNamara recapped Maryland men’s soccer’s thrilling 1-1 draw to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title.

Dylan Manfre took in the action of Maryland women’s basketball’s blowout exhibition win over Division II opponent Frostburg State.

Damon Brooks Jr. took a dive into Maryland field hockey goalie Christina Calandra’s community efforts in a feature story. He also had the game story for the No. 2 Terps’ 2-1 double-overtime win over No. 13 UConn.

Maryland men’s soccer shared a clip of the team lifting the conference trophy.

LIFT THAT TROPHY BOYS!!! pic.twitter.com/nOyEs0YXVd — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 30, 2022

Testudo Times’ Sam Oshtry reported the results of Maryland men’s basketball’s “secret scrimmage” win at No. 16 Villanova.

Update from Maryland basketball’s “secret” scrimmage at Villanova:



Maryland won the first half by double digits and lost the second half by 4. An overall win against the preseason No. 16 team in the country, albeit without a couple key guys.



Donta Scott stood out for the Terps. — Sam Oshtry (@soshtry) October 29, 2022

Maryland football’s game at Wisconsin this Saturday will kickoff at noon and air on the Big Ten Network.

Maryland football vs. Wisconsin next Saturday will be a noon kickoff on BTN, per release. — Ben Dickson (@bendickson__) October 30, 2022

The Terps open up as 6.5-point underdogs against the Badgers, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Maryland opens as a 6.5-point underdog at Wisconsin, per @DKSportsbook. — Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) October 30, 2022

Former Maryland football stars and NFL wideouts Stefon Diggs and D.J. Moore starred for their respective teams Sunday.

MOORE CLUTCH THAN YOU! pic.twitter.com/aU6l8P9Wlg — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 30, 2022

Maryland punter Anthony Pecorella was chosen as a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is college football’s top award for community service.

Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and Under Armour hooked the football team up with some swag.

The future of training is here... and @RakimJarrett and @UAFootball just outfitted the whole squad.



Introducing the #UASlipSpeed. On sale from @UnderArmour on 10/31 at 10:31 AM.



Learn more: https://t.co/B96MI9Bt9X pic.twitter.com/zqj76vY22u — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 29, 2022

Former Terp Kevin Huerter is off to a strong start with his new team in Sacramento.

NBA Players with 3 or more games with 5+ threes this season:



Kevin Huerter

Steph Curry



That's the list pic.twitter.com/8T5Wmj2JbH — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 30, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball held a Halloween event outside the XFINITY Center.

Maryland men’s basketball alum Jake Layman will be a part of the United States team playing in its fifth of six qualifying windows leading up to the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.