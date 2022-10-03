MM 10.3: Former Terps Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas shine in FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup win

Former Maryland women’s basketball stars Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas recently won gold with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Thomas, a former All-American in 2012 with Maryland, took home the defensive MVP in the competition, totaling 19 steals in eight games. Thomas is a current WNBA star for the Connecticut Sun and just recently played in the WNBA finals before showing out in Sydney.

Brionna Jones was an All-American in 2017 with the Terps and also plays for the Connecticut Sun. Jones averaged over 10 points and five rebounds per game during the World Cup.

Dating back to 2006, this year’s run marked Team USA’s fourth straight FIBA World Cup title. It also qualifies Team USA for the 2024 Olympic games, and both Jones and Thomas have a good chance of competing for their first Olympic gold medals.

In other news

No. 4 Maryland field hockey beat No. 2 Northwestern in overtime. Damon Brooks Jr. had the recap.

Maryland football beat Michigan State, 27-13. Ben Dickson had the game story and Emmett Siegel had the takeaways.

Maryland men’s Soccer beat Old Dominion 1-0 on Friday. Emmett Siegel had the gamer.

Maryland volleyball fell, 3-1, to No. 3 Nebraska, in front of the second largest crowd in the history of the program. Jack Parry recapped the Big Ten showdown.

Maryland women’s soccer fell to Michigan State, 4-0. Andrew Chodes covered the Terps’ fourth straight Big Ten loss.

Maryland women’s tennis competed in the Bedford Cup in College Park and the ITA All-American matches in Cary, North Carolina.

ITA All-Americans:

Maryland cross country ran at the Paul Short Invitational at Lehigh University on Friday.

Maryland football received votes in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and AP Poll — ranking 31st and 32nd, respectively.

Former Terps football stars Stefon Diggs and Torrey Smith Jr. met before the Ravens-Bills game.

Terps football alumni Chigoziem Okonkwo and Nick Cross swapped jerseys after the Titans-Colts game. Okonkwo caught the first touchdown of his NFL career in the game.

Former Maryland men’s basketball standout Bruno Fernando signed a four-year, $10.9 million deal with the Houston Rockets.