MM 10.3: Former Terps Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas shine in FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup win

Former Maryland women’s basketball stars Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas recently won gold with Team USA in the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, Australia.
Thomas, a former All-American in 2012 with Maryland, took home the defensive MVP in the competition, totaling 19 steals in eight games. Thomas is a current WNBA star for the Connecticut Sun and just recently played in the WNBA finals before showing out in Sydney.
Best Defensive Player.— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) October 1, 2022
2nd Team All-World Cup.
Gold Medalist.
AT showed out for Team USA @FIBAWWC | @usabasketball | #CTSun pic.twitter.com/rFC9ZE1HYH
Brionna Jones was an All-American in 2017 with the Terps and also plays for the Connecticut Sun. Jones averaged over 10 points and five rebounds per game during the World Cup.
Dating back to 2006, this year’s run marked Team USA’s fourth straight FIBA World Cup title. It also qualifies Team USA for the 2024 Olympic games, and both Jones and Thomas have a good chance of competing for their first Olympic gold medals.
In other news
No. 4 Maryland field hockey beat No. 2 Northwestern in overtime. Damon Brooks Jr. had the recap.
Dani Daggers strikes again!!— Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) October 2, 2022
Van Rootselaar's two goals push the Terps to a second straight top-5 victory on the road
https://t.co/7PUkA119jb | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/CBqK7M4JXL
Maryland football beat Michigan State, 27-13. Ben Dickson had the game story and Emmett Siegel had the takeaways.
STATEment# BIA pic.twitter.com/ejhHvFBQQk— Terps Football (@TerpsFootball) October 1, 2022
Showed our resolve and responded— Terps Football (@TerpsFootball) October 2, 2022
SING THAT SONG FELLAS! pic.twitter.com/vEwKGR8VBj
Maryland men’s Soccer beat Old Dominion 1-0 on Friday. Emmett Siegel had the gamer.
TERPS WIN!!#Excellence— Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 1, 2022
Maryland volleyball fell, 3-1, to No. 3 Nebraska, in front of the second largest crowd in the history of the program. Jack Parry recapped the Big Ten showdown.
2,113 Strong. Second-largest crowd in Terps history‼️— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) October 2, 2022
Presenting your @MDLottery Pic of the Game pic.twitter.com/oEK90mg7IP
Maryland women’s soccer fell to Michigan State, 4-0. Andrew Chodes covered the Terps’ fourth straight Big Ten loss.
Final from Ludwig.— Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) October 2, 2022
| https://t.co/3sGhuaiUau pic.twitter.com/c4XC3uRgmn
Maryland women’s tennis competed in the Bedford Cup in College Park and the ITA All-American matches in Cary, North Carolina.
It's the 3rd and final day of the #BedfordCup tournament!— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) October 2, 2022
Let's go Terps!#TerpTennis pic.twitter.com/B4IrwemUBh
ITA All-Americans:— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) October 2, 2022
McColgan is set to play UF at 11:30 a.m. on court #10
Livestream➡️ https://t.co/sJdesNlV8I pic.twitter.com/NpHsaHtK2H
Maryland cross country ran at the Paul Short Invitational at Lehigh University on Friday.
What a day at the Paul Short Invitational! #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/uliNfIJFO3— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) September 30, 2022
Maryland football received votes in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and AP Poll — ranking 31st and 32nd, respectively.
All #APTop25 Ballots, Week 6. pic.twitter.com/1UPRphzW51— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 2, 2022
Former Terps football stars Stefon Diggs and Torrey Smith Jr. met before the Ravens-Bills game.
This Stef and Torrey interaction— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) October 2, 2022
(via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/LxYIfTa8yy
Terps football alumni Chigoziem Okonkwo and Nick Cross swapped jerseys after the Titans-Colts game. Okonkwo caught the first touchdown of his NFL career in the game.
The Rooks! #TBIA pic.twitter.com/EZuGsHS3Zl— Terps Football (@TerpsFootball) October 3, 2022
FIRST CAREER TD FOR CHIG!! pic.twitter.com/LLS9enXyUI— Terps Football (@TerpsFootball) October 2, 2022
Former Maryland men’s basketball standout Bruno Fernando signed a four-year, $10.9 million deal with the Houston Rockets.
Houston Rockets center Bruno Fernando has agreed on a four-year, $10.9 million deal, his agents Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Fernando will have his two-way contract coverted to this new long-term deal.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2022
Loading comments...