MM 10.28: Maryland men’s basketball’s Donta Scott selected to Karl Malone Award Watch List

For the second consecutive year, Maryland men’s basketball forward Donta Scott has been named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List. The list recognizes this season’s projected top 20 collegiate players at the power forward position.

Scott is the only Terp to be named to the list since current Indiana Pacer Jalen Smith prior to the 2019-2020 season.

The six-foot-eight forward is the Terps’ top returning scorer and again will be one of the main focal points of Maryland’s offense this season. During last year’s campaign, Scott averaged 12.6 points per game and led the team in rebounds at 6.2 per game.

Scott will also look to surpass the 1,000 career points milestone, as he currently has 926 total points scored.

At the end of January, the watch list will be whittled down to 10 players, and then to five finalists in late February. A winner will be chosen by Malone, the former Utah Jazz superstar, and the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee in March.

In other news

Maryland women’s soccer defender Amanda Schafer was named as a Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.





Our Sportsmanship Honoree Amanda Schafer pic.twitter.com/HbnOYYIoHb — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) October 27, 2022

Stefan Copetti put in a beauty for his fourth goal of the season in Maryland men’s soccer’s matchup against Delaware Tuesday.

Ohhhhh Copetti, he scores goals for U-M-D!!!!



The Canadian's fourth of the season! pic.twitter.com/6hITSL9GeJ — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 27, 2022

Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett’s biggest fans were in the crowd this past weekend for its win against Northwestern, and they celebrated his important touchdown.

This is what playing at home looks like@RakimJarrett's mom celebrating him is so wholesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jsU2QQcTbF — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 27, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse welcomes Massachusetts native Carly Peterson to the squad.

A goalie from Franklin, MA, welcome to Maryland Carly Peterson‼️ pic.twitter.com/e4UEhhB6R6 — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) October 27, 2022

Maryland cross country is getting set for the Big Ten Cross Country Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Maryland lacrosse legend Logan Wisnauskas has been named a finalist for the AAU Sullivan Award as the top athlete in the nation for 2022.

Logan Wisnauskas is the finalist for the AAU Sullivan Award as the top athlete in the United States for 2022.



You can vote for him daily:https://t.co/d3sAZ2oQ23 — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) October 27, 2022

Maryland wrestling retuned to the mat last night for its Red vs. Black match.

because we're back on the mat today.



Catch us in The Pav at 6:30 or tune into the Facebook live stream. #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/4Adfb7wUjX — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) October 27, 2022

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley and fellow Big Ten coaches listed their least favorite Halloween candies.