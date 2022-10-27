MM 10.27: Maryland football’s 2023 schedule released

While Maryland football just became bowl eligible with a win over Northwestern, the focus briefly shifted to next season as the Big Ten released its schedule for the 2023 season Wednesday, finalizing the Terps’ schedule that already featured three previously scheduled nonconference matchups.
Our 2023 schedule is here!— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 26, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/tH1i8OCbPk pic.twitter.com/YSsp5oe21m
Maryland will start the season at home for all three nonconference games: Towson on Sept. 2, Charlotte on Sept. 9, and wrapping up against former ACC and local rival Virginia on Sept. 16.
The conference schedule is typical for the Terps with four games at home and five away. Notable away matchups include going to East Lansing to play Michigan State for the team’s first conference game on Sept. 23 and traveling to play Ohio State on Oct. 7.
The Terps will play Illinois, Northwestern and Nebraska out of the Big Ten West next season.
Maryland has a pair of big-time home matchups toward the end of the season. SECU Stadium will host games against Penn State on Nov. 4 and Michigan for the home finale on Nov. 18.
In other news
Former Terps running back Ty Johnson shouted out freshman running back Roman Hemby while mic’d up against the Denver Broncos.
24 24— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 26, 2022
RB RB
MD native MD native
Ty Roman. Real recognize real pic.twitter.com/tm9PHYkbiy
Maryland men’s basketball released a promo video for the 2022-2023 season.
This is who we are— Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 26, 2022
This is what you can represent
️ https://t.co/jqLIZmwgEB pic.twitter.com/wa9Gg4wN0w
Maryland women’s basketball sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers ranks No. 12 on Meghan McKeown’s preseason Big Ten top 20 players list.
“@shyannesellers3 possesses great length and athleticism.”— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 26, 2022
The @TerpsWBB G enters @MeghanMcKeown_'s at No. 12! pic.twitter.com/uBeRFPfY6l
Maryland men’s soccer senior defender Chris Rindov is the subject of NCAA soccer’s Men’s Photo of the Week, taken during the game against Michigan State.
#NCAASoccer Men's Photo of the Week— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 26, 2022
Chris Rindov celebrates No. 8 @MarylandMSoccer's win over Michigan State under their homecoming fireworks! https://t.co/1hFCzZTRuz pic.twitter.com/V0DmGmLVRq
Maryland volleyball made a grocery stop in Iowa City before playing the Hawkeyes later this week.
Landed in Iowa ✈️— Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) October 27, 2022
Made a quick pit stop at Trader Joe’s,
Match Day pic.twitter.com/hmd9CpYQ5z
Maryland men’s lacrosse shared photos from its scrimmage against the USA men’s lacrosse team.
Thank you @USAMLax for an amazing opportunity to play against some of the best in the world. We grew from the experience are grateful for an awesome day of lacrosse in our home state. Thanks to our families, friends, and fans for coming to support us. #bethebest #terpnation pic.twitter.com/k1bgCCnx2p— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) October 26, 2022
Maryland women’s lacrosse junior midfielder Shannon Smith showed off with a web gem at practice.
Shannon Smith behind the back attack pic.twitter.com/njg9DVlVAP— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) October 26, 2022
Maryland wrestling prepares for action Thursday.
Only one more day until we're back on the mat. See you tomorrow in The Pav at 6:30 pm.— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) October 26, 2022
This week's Clemsen's Corner ⤵️#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/88qwbNOmSh
