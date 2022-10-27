MM 10.27: Maryland football’s 2023 schedule released

While Maryland football just became bowl eligible with a win over Northwestern, the focus briefly shifted to next season as the Big Ten released its schedule for the 2023 season Wednesday, finalizing the Terps’ schedule that already featured three previously scheduled nonconference matchups.

Maryland will start the season at home for all three nonconference games: Towson on Sept. 2, Charlotte on Sept. 9, and wrapping up against former ACC and local rival Virginia on Sept. 16.

The conference schedule is typical for the Terps with four games at home and five away. Notable away matchups include going to East Lansing to play Michigan State for the team’s first conference game on Sept. 23 and traveling to play Ohio State on Oct. 7.

The Terps will play Illinois, Northwestern and Nebraska out of the Big Ten West next season.

Maryland has a pair of big-time home matchups toward the end of the season. SECU Stadium will host games against Penn State on Nov. 4 and Michigan for the home finale on Nov. 18.

In other news

Former Terps running back Ty Johnson shouted out freshman running back Roman Hemby while mic’d up against the Denver Broncos.

Ty Roman. Real recognize real pic.twitter.com/tm9PHYkbiy — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 26, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball released a promo video for the 2022-2023 season.

This is who we are

This is what you can represent



️ https://t.co/jqLIZmwgEB pic.twitter.com/wa9Gg4wN0w — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 26, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers ranks No. 12 on Meghan McKeown’s preseason Big Ten top 20 players list.

Maryland men’s soccer senior defender Chris Rindov is the subject of NCAA soccer’s Men’s Photo of the Week, taken during the game against Michigan State.

#NCAASoccer Men's Photo of the Week



Chris Rindov celebrates No. 8 @MarylandMSoccer's win over Michigan State under their homecoming fireworks! https://t.co/1hFCzZTRuz pic.twitter.com/V0DmGmLVRq — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) October 26, 2022

Maryland volleyball made a grocery stop in Iowa City before playing the Hawkeyes later this week.

Landed in Iowa ✈️

Made a quick pit stop at Trader Joe’s,

Match Day pic.twitter.com/hmd9CpYQ5z — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) October 27, 2022

Maryland men’s lacrosse shared photos from its scrimmage against the USA men’s lacrosse team.

Thank you @USAMLax for an amazing opportunity to play against some of the best in the world. We grew from the experience are grateful for an awesome day of lacrosse in our home state. Thanks to our families, friends, and fans for coming to support us. #bethebest #terpnation pic.twitter.com/k1bgCCnx2p — Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) October 26, 2022

Maryland women’s lacrosse junior midfielder Shannon Smith showed off with a web gem at practice.

Shannon Smith behind the back attack pic.twitter.com/njg9DVlVAP — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) October 26, 2022

Maryland wrestling prepares for action Thursday.