Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Northwestern recap and previewing Maryland men’s basketball

The Testudo Times Podcast is back for its last show of October! On this episode, the editors recap Maryland football’s bowl eligibility-clinching win against Northwestern and reset expectations for the rest of the season. Next, they dive into Maryland men’s basketball’s upcoming season and preview the team.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland football is bowl eligibility at its earliest date since the 2001 season. What does it mean to the program?

The Terps clinched bowl eligibility with Saturday’s homecoming win against Northwestern. How did backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. play? How good is Roman Hemby?

Maryland’s defense once again came up clutch in the second half, and the hosts discuss the unit’s importance to this year’s team.

Resetting expectations for Maryland football with four games remaining after the bye week.

Diving into Maryland men’s basketball with the start of the Kevin Willard era just 12 days away. The starting five looks formidable, but is the bench good enough?

