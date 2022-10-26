MM 10.26: Maryland men’s soccer’s William Kulvik named Big Ten Defender of the Week

By Ryan Alonardo

After falling to High Point last Friday in a stunning 2-1 loss, Maryland men’s soccer only dropped one ranking spot, from No. 7 to No. 8 in the nation. The team followed that up with a dominant performance against Michigan State, winning 1-0. The game’s only goal scorer was defender William Kulvik, who was named Big Ten Defender of the Week on Tuesday.

The Norwegian native and sophomore commenced play on an explosive note, where he potted a goal off a well-placed corner kick. Only his second of the season, this one came at an opportune time in a much-needed bounce-back victory. The award is his second of the year, with his first coming the week of Sept. 4.

For the entirety of the game, Maryland held Michigan State without a single shot attempt, another testament to both Kulvik and the Terps’ defense as a whole.

Kulvik earned All-Big Ten freshman team honors in 2021, but has grown and developed even further. While he only started ten games last season, he has already started 14 this season and has notched nearly 300 more minutes.

Maryland will travel to Bloomington on Sunday afternoon, where it will battle No. 21 Indiana in the regular season finale and look to etch another mark in the win column.

In other news

Not only is Ronald Hemby one of the rising stars in all of college football, he’s the first Terp to rush for three TDs in a game since 2018.

Hemby is stacking house calls



First Terp with three rush TDs in a game since 2018. #TBIA pic.twitter.com/8kDxXDaSUa — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 25, 2022

Former Maryland big man Jalen Smith has produced career highs in recent games for the Indiana Pacers.

Last two games for Stix:



18 PPG

12.5 RPG

2 BPG

53.5% FG



Baltimore stand up. pic.twitter.com/boBadTgA7N — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 25, 2022

Maryland field hockey plays its final home game against Virginia today.





Come watch this special group as the Terps take on Virginia TOMORROW at 5 p.m. in our final regular season matchup at The Plex#BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/Ku7wY7lkna — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) October 25, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball continued its player profiles, highlighting senior guard Faith Masonius.

1️⃣3️⃣ days to our season opener and time to get to know No. 13 Faith Masonius‼️ #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/HfgepPHxEE — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) October 25, 2022

Maryland wrestling’s intrasquad matchups have been set.

Matchups are .



Two days out from wrestling being back in CP.#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/UBZDmMvGDj — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) October 25, 2022

Former Maryland lacrosse player Jon Beard details the story of his wife’s battle with breast cancer in a heartbreaking but worthwhile read.