Maryland football mailbag: What questions do you have about the Terps?

With Maryland clinching bowl eligibility on Saturday and sitting at 6-2 with its hardest stretch of games approaching, the Terps can finally rest as they have a bye this weekend.

The rest comes at a perfect time, as Maryland deals with injuries to key position players, including quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who did not play against Northwestern due to an MCL sprain.

Head coach Mike Locksley said Tuesday that Tagovailoa is expected to play at Wisconsin on Nov. 5 after the bye.

After Wisconsin, Maryland plays at Penn State and then hosts Ohio State, two games in which Maryland will be underdogs. The Terps then finish their season at home against Rutgers.

Since it’s the bye week, we are doing a mailbag! Leave any questions you have for our football beat writers (Sam, Ben and Emmett) in the comments and we will answer as many as we can get to in a separate article to be published this weekend. We’re happy to answer questions about any Maryland sport, not just football. Ask away!