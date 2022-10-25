MM 10.25: Roman Hemby earns second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

Roman Hemby has been on an absolute tear this season, and he showcased that in full display on Saturday, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in the process. After helping the Terps comeback against Indiana, Hemby put up a career-high 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 34-27 win against Northwestern.

Roman to Northwestern, probably. pic.twitter.com/EUG6x2G2dX — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 23, 2022

Hemby put up ridiculous numbers against the Wildcats, including a 75-yard long run late in the fourth quarter, as well as 10 forced broken tackles, the most out of any running back in the Power Five this week.

This is Hemby’s second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award. His first came after he rushed for over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns in Maryland's season opener against Buffalo.

Hemby has racked up 679 rush yards, 239 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns in eight games. He has a chance to receive Freshman All-American honors, along with his teammate Jaishawn Barham.

Going into the bye, the Terps will need Hemby’s talent to compete with the Badgers when they travel to Wisconsin on Nov. 5.

In other news

Maryland men’s soccer faces Delaware in its final regular season home game. Colin McNamara had the preview.

Maryland women’s soccer thanked its fans after closing out its season with a 3-1 win over Purdue.

A special shoutout to Terp Nation for the continued love and support all season long! We look forward to having you back at Ludwig next season pic.twitter.com/5uSRBpbtk9 — Maryland W. Soccer (@TerpsWSoccer) October 24, 2022

Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield both fell to Delaware in the ITA Atlantic Regional doubles final. Despite the loss, they now qualify for ITA Women’s Nationals.

Maryland men’s basketball announced theme games for the upcoming season.

Time to Represent at XFINITY Center



Single game tickets are on sale! — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 24, 2022

Three former Terps took the court during the NBA season as starters, more than any other school in the Big Ten.

Former Terp J.C. Jackson is out for the season after a non-contact knee injury in Sunday’s Chargers-Seahawks game.