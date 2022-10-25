Terps in the NFL: D.J. Moore has his best performance of the season in Panthers’ second win

While Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is on a bye this week, a few former Terps in the NFL managed to put together some great performances on offense and defense in week seven.

In the last few weeks, the Carolina Panthers have fired the team’s head coach, traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona and traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. So, going into Sunday’s game, many fans presumed that wide receiver D.J. Moore was on the trade block as well. Moore responded to all the turmoil by having his best game of the season and upsetting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moore had seven catches on 10 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown while playing 100% of the snaps for the Panthers. His touchdown came with time winding down in the first half as quarterback P.J. Walker zipped a ball from 20 yards out to the back of the end zone. Moore got both feet down before sliding all the way to the padded wall, putting the Panthers up 7-0. The Buccaneers had no chance, as they lost, 21-3, in Carolina for the Panthers’ biggest win of the season.

DJ GOT US FALLIN IN LOVE AGAIN pic.twitter.com/ju3F6Qs0Q5 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 23, 2022

With Carolina starting three different quarterbacks this season, it’s been tough for Moore to consistently mesh with a passer. This performance may be the start of the former Terp wide receiver playing more like the receiver who had over 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last three seasons.

Two former Maryland defensive linemen had some great performances Sunday, as they were able to get to the quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue had arguably his best game as a Colt against the Tennessee Titans. He played 68% of defensive snaps as a starter and had five combined tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack going up against the Titans’ offensive line. Ngakoue now has 3.5 sacks, nine pressures and two hurries in seven games as a starter for the Colts, as he’s been adjusting to life in Indianapolis after a double-digit sack season in Las Vegas last year.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson has been putting in some great performances as a rotation defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks this season. Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers was no different, getting a sack for the second consecutive game. He also had two combined tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit while being in the game for 63% of defensive snaps for Seattle.

Jefferson’s performance helped the Seahawks beat the Chargers, putting their record at 4-3, which is surprisingly the best mark in the NFC West. Jefferson has three sacks and six quarterback hits already this season in his return to Seattle. Providing some pressure on opposing quarterbacks, Jefferson’s been a valuable bench piece for a young Seahawks defensive line.

For the first time this season, Green Bay Packers starting safety Darnell Savage did not play 100% of defensive snaps in a game. Savage finished the game against the Washington Commanders with four assisted tackles, as Green Bay lost its third game in a row, 21-23.

Savage allowed one completion on two targets from Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, which was a better percentage than giving up a catch on two-thirds of his targets before week seven. Savage’s lack of playing time is an interesting development, and maybe something that will continue during the rest of the season if the Packers keep dropping games.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has been rehabbing from ankle surgery to start this season, but he suffered another knock Sunday that could see him miss the rest of the 2022 season. Jackson was covering wide receiver Marquise Goodwin in the end zone when he suddenly fell to the ground in immense pain. He was carted off of the field in an air cast, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has since reported that the Chargers’ recent free agent signing dislocated his kneecap. Jackson played through discomfort to start this season, and if he can recover from this injury, he hopes to play at the All-Pro level he was at last season in the future.

Other performers