MM 10.24: Maryland baseball splits fall doubleheader with Virginia

Maryland baseball played a pair of seven-inning fall games at Virginia Saturday, splitting the doubleheader.

The first game saw the the Terps ultimately come away with a 5-4 win, led by shortstop Matt Shaw, who paced the offense by going 4-for-4 with a fifth-inning RBI triple and a solo homer in the seventh. Shaw, who is coming off a summer that saw him earn Cape Cod League MVP honors, figures to be the centerpiece of Maryland’s team this spring and has been projected as a potential first-round MLB draft pick.

The Terps’ pitchers also shut the door on the Cavaliers, allowing just three hits. A team total of nine walks kept the base paths busy, but Virginia left 11 men on base. Denison transfer Kenny Lippman shut the door in the final inning and got the save.

The second game was one to forget for head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad, as the Cavaliers ran away with it, 18-0. Virginia put up 18 hits and took advantage of four Maryland errors, holding the Terps to just three hits of their own. UVA sophomore Colin Tuft led all players with six RBIs, hitting two doubles and a home run.

The Terps and Cavaliers project to be two of the nation’s top teams in the spring, and they will continue use their respective fall ball schedules as an opportunity to evaluate their teams.

In other news

Maryland football outlasted Northwestern to become bowl eligible at its earliest date since 2001.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Read about how the rest of the Big Ten fared this weekend.

Maryland women’s soccer concluded its season with a win.

Maryland men’s basketball had a scrimmage at Virginia this weekend. Sam Oshtry reported on the results.

Update from Maryland men's basketball's "secret" scrimmage at Virginia today:



Virginia won the first 20 minute half by 4 and the second 20 minute half by 2. Julian Reese played well for the Terps and Ian Martinez played significant minutes. — Sam Oshtry (@soshtry) October 22, 2022

Maryland football running back Roman Hemby was a monster against Northwestern this weekend.

Maryland's Roman Hemby vs. Northwestern



10 missed tackles forced on runs



Most by a P5 RB this week pic.twitter.com/E3zxNjkcK2 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 23, 2022

Maryland football is celebrating bowl eligibility entering its bye week.

Good Morning, Terp Nation



The Maryland Football Team is 6-2 pic.twitter.com/8GFhEkCw7o — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 23, 2022

Go inside the huddle after Maryland men’s soccer’s big win over Michigan State last week.

No shots allowed for the first time in 16 years



The boss was pleased with the performance pic.twitter.com/OKbuqDWaWV — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 22, 2022

Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer sent a message to Terp nation after ending the season with back-to-back wins.

Proud of their fight @TerpsWSoccer. This weekend marks the first time in program history where we have recorded back-to-back road victories in the Big Ten. What a way to send out our seniors and pushing the standard forward. https://t.co/zgzjikzPEm — Meg Ryan Nemzer (@MegNemzer) October 23, 2022

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Jalen Smith had a huge performance for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Stix SZN:



19 points (tied career high)

9-16 FG

15 boards (tied career high)

3 blocks



( @Pacers) pic.twitter.com/du0viLd1u1 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 23, 2022

Maryland women’s tennis duo of Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield advanced to the Atlantic Regionals Doubles Championship, which will be held on Monday morning.