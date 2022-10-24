 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MM 10.24: Maryland baseball splits fall doubleheader with Virginia

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Emmett Siegel
/ new
Zach Bland/Maryland Terrapins

Maryland baseball played a pair of seven-inning fall games at Virginia Saturday, splitting the doubleheader.

The first game saw the the Terps ultimately come away with a 5-4 win, led by shortstop Matt Shaw, who paced the offense by going 4-for-4 with a fifth-inning RBI triple and a solo homer in the seventh. Shaw, who is coming off a summer that saw him earn Cape Cod League MVP honors, figures to be the centerpiece of Maryland’s team this spring and has been projected as a potential first-round MLB draft pick.

The Terps’ pitchers also shut the door on the Cavaliers, allowing just three hits. A team total of nine walks kept the base paths busy, but Virginia left 11 men on base. Denison transfer Kenny Lippman shut the door in the final inning and got the save.

The second game was one to forget for head coach Rob Vaughn’s squad, as the Cavaliers ran away with it, 18-0. Virginia put up 18 hits and took advantage of four Maryland errors, holding the Terps to just three hits of their own. UVA sophomore Colin Tuft led all players with six RBIs, hitting two doubles and a home run.

The Terps and Cavaliers project to be two of the nation’s top teams in the spring, and they will continue use their respective fall ball schedules as an opportunity to evaluate their teams.

In other news

Maryland football outlasted Northwestern to become bowl eligible at its earliest date since 2001.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Read about how the rest of the Big Ten fared this weekend.

Maryland women’s soccer concluded its season with a win.

Maryland men’s basketball had a scrimmage at Virginia this weekend. Sam Oshtry reported on the results.

Maryland football running back Roman Hemby was a monster against Northwestern this weekend.

Maryland football is celebrating bowl eligibility entering its bye week.

Go inside the huddle after Maryland men’s soccer’s big win over Michigan State last week.

Maryland women’s soccer head coach Meg Ryan Nemzer sent a message to Terp nation after ending the season with back-to-back wins.

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Jalen Smith had a huge performance for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Maryland women’s tennis duo of Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield advanced to the Atlantic Regionals Doubles Championship, which will be held on Monday morning.

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...