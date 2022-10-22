How to watch Maryland vs. Northwestern in Week 8

Maryland football has a chance to become bowl eligible at its earliest date since 2001 when it takes on Northwestern at home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

With a win over a struggling Northwestern program, Maryland would move to 6-2 on the year for the first time since 2010.

The question heading into the contest is whether star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will play after reaggravating his sprained MCL against Indiana last week. He remains a game-time decision for today's game.

Now, let’s get to the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 5-2 (2-2, Big Ten)

Northwestern: 1-5 (1-2, Big Ten)

All-time series: Northwestern leads, 2-0

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -14, O/U 51

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Oct. 22, 3:30 p.m. EDT; SECU Stadium, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network — Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin, Analyst: Jake Butt, Sideline: Rick Pizzo

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Play-by-play: Johnny Holliday, Analyst: Steve Suter

Streaming: FOX Sports

