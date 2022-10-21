MM 10.21: Maryland gymnastics releases 2022-2023 schedule

By Ryan Alonardo

Maryland gymnastics announced the schedule for its upcoming winter season on Thursday. It will begin on Dec. 7, when the annual intra-squad meet will take place, and potentially run through the beginning of April if Maryland is successful in the Big Ten Championships.

'



Check out our full 2022-23 schedule, you won't want to miss a meet!!



https://t.co/gesUmyf29o | #GymTerps pic.twitter.com/CHovRWn1dp — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) October 20, 2022

Some games to keep an eye on this season will occur during the Big Five Meet in late February. Here, the Terps will face off against notable Big Ten opponents Illinois and Iowa, who are consistently some of the best gymnastics teams in the country. They will also battle Michigan, who boasts arguably the nation’s best collegiate squad.

Head coach Brett Nelligan, who signed a five-year extension back in September, will look to continue his recent success with Maryland gymnastics after they advanced to the second round of the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regionals in 2021. This past season, Maryland finished with an 18-9 record and made another trip to the NCAA Regionals, where they set a program record with 196.025 points. This year, keep an eye out for senior Audrey Barber, who is currently in the top 10 for all-time points scored among active gymnasts.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball and women’s basketball had their annual media days.

Maryland women’s soccer ended its seven-game losing streak with a win over Indiana. Andrew Chodes had the recap.

Maryland football put out a preview video for its homecoming game this weekend when it takes on Northwestern.

No matter how long you've been gone...



You can always come home pic.twitter.com/DQOZ4dT3oH — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 20, 2022

Maryland wrestling announced that it will host Rutgers this season in a nationally televised game on Big Ten Network.

A documentary highlighting former Maryland goalkeeper Zack Steffen is now available to view on YouTube.

A great goalkeeper needs to have a strong voice.@zacksteffen_ has found his on and off the field.



Finding His Voyce, a documentary, now live on YouTube: https://t.co/ofKqTqLv4n pic.twitter.com/cJsftxLVvB — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) October 19, 2022

Women’s lacrosse midfielder Kori Edmondson has been ranked the No. 1 freshman in the nation by ILWomen.

The incoming freshman in the nation ⭐️@koriedmondson_. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/jvpLKsKA4p — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) October 20, 2022

Maryland tennis had three players qualify for the main draw of the ITA Atlantic regional.