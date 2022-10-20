 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MM 10.20: Shyanne Sellers named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Testudo Times Staff
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Maryland Photo by Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s basketball looks to be set for another strong campaign, as the Terps recently checked in at No. 17 on the preseason AP poll. Now, multiple players have earned preseason honors.

Sophomore wing Shyanne Sellers was named to the 20-woman watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award. The award honors the best small forward in the nation every year.

As a freshman, Sellers was named Big Ten Sixth Woman of the Year, putting up 7.7 points per game off the bench. Tuesday, senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, the award for the nation’s best shooting guard. Expectations will be high in the XFINITY Center for the Terps home opener against reigning champion and preseason No. 1 South Carolina.

In other news

Former Terps Jalen Smith and Bruno Fernando started for their respective teams to start the NBA season.

Maryland football dropped a new hype video following its win over Indiana last Saturday.

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse’s head coaches will be at an event at the Babe Ruth Museum on Dec. 1.

Maryland wrestling is getting ready for their season this winter.

Maryland baseball has its first fall ball scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones ranks first in the Big Ten in blocks per set.

