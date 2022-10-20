MM 10.20: Shyanne Sellers named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland women’s basketball looks to be set for another strong campaign, as the Terps recently checked in at No. 17 on the preseason AP poll. Now, multiple players have earned preseason honors.

Sophomore wing Shyanne Sellers was named to the 20-woman watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award. The award honors the best small forward in the nation every year.

As a freshman, Sellers was named Big Ten Sixth Woman of the Year, putting up 7.7 points per game off the bench. Tuesday, senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the watch list for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, the award for the nation’s best shooting guard. Expectations will be high in the XFINITY Center for the Terps home opener against reigning champion and preseason No. 1 South Carolina.

In other news

Former Terps Jalen Smith and Bruno Fernando started for their respective teams to start the NBA season.

Things we also love to see:



16 points

8 boards



Let Stix cook. pic.twitter.com/X3vpTiLKE8 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 20, 2022

Things we love to see:



Bruno starting on opening night pic.twitter.com/uRq3LV17pC — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 20, 2022

Maryland football dropped a new hype video following its win over Indiana last Saturday.

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse’s head coaches will be at an event at the Babe Ruth Museum on Dec. 1.

Spend an evening with two s



The @BabeRuthMuseum is hosting an event with @CoachTillman1 and @cathyreese5 on December 1 in Catonsville!



Buy tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/khPsgGVqJZ pic.twitter.com/zUwCRwNC7f — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) October 19, 2022

Maryland wrestling is getting ready for their season this winter.

Maryland baseball has its first fall ball scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 22.

⚾



Come watch the #DirtyTerps when we take on Virginia for our first taste of fall ball action in Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/3ZBpfx8KGh — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) October 19, 2022

Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones ranks first in the Big Ten in blocks per set.