Big Ten weekend review: week five

Maryland football welcomed Big Ten rival Michigan State to the newly-renamed SECU Stadium in College Park for a conference matchup on Saturday.

On a day they donned their classic “Script” uniforms, the Terps basically controlled the game from wire-to-wire.

Maryland’s defense played outstanding in the second half, forcing four three-and-outs and fewer than 100 total yards to stifle the Spartans offense.

The Terps cruised to a 27-13 victory over Michigan State, for their first win in the series since the 2016 season. Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had an outstanding game, as he went 32-of-41 for 314 yards and one touchdown.

Maryland will take on Purdue next Saturday in College Park with a chance to go 5-1 for the first time since 2013.

Each Big Ten team was in action this week with seven conference games, highlighted by statement victories and a few deflating losses. Here’s what stood out from this weekend.

Biggest surprise: Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin was favored by almost a touchdown heading into its conference matchup with Illinois.

Wisconsin started off fast, as senior Isaac Guerendo returned the opening kickoff near midfield, giving the offense great field position to get on the board first.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz dropped back with poise, finding junior wide receiver Chimere Dike for a 12-yard gain, and the Badgers were knocking on the door of the red zone.

The drive would end with Mertz finding Guerendo streaking past a defensive back for a 21-yard touchdown. Gurrendo’s touchdown gave Wisconsin the early 7-0 lead, but that would be their only touchdown the entire afternoon.

Following a three-and-out by the Illinois offense, Wisconsin received the ball with a chance to extend their lead. However, Illinois’ defense had other plans.

On third-and-9, Mertz threw an interception from his own 4-yard line. Illinois capitalized on the short field with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior quarterback Tommy DeVito, tying the game at seven apiece.

Wisconsin took a 10-7 lead on a 39-yard field goal by Nate Van Zelst, which was the Badgers’ last source of points in the game.

DeVito rushed for another two scores, while Illinois’ defense shut out the Badgers in the second half to pick up a 34-10 victory. The Fighting Illini picked up their first victory in Madison since 2002, while Wisconsin moved to 0-2 in conference play this season.

Statement game: No. 4 Michigan vs. Iowa

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines traveled to Kinnick Stadium for a noon matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Coming into the contest, five of the last six top-five teams to visit Iowa City had left with an upset loss on their record.

On its opening drive, Michigan looked determined to put together a successful drive to quiet a raucous crowd that attended the nationally televised game.

Michigan’s offense used patience and a potent rushing attack to march down the field in over five minutes.

The Wolverines recorded 51 yards on the ground and capped off a 11-play, 75-yard drive with senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell scoring a 16-yard rushing touchdown on an end around play. Bell’s touchdown gave Michigan the early 7-0 advantage.

Coming out of halftime, Michigan looked to build on its 13-0 lead.

The Wolverines went on a 10-play, 67-yard drive, with a mix of run plays and utilization of the right arm of sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He connected with senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker on respective gains of 18 and 10 yards to move the sticks for their offense.

Michigan’s drive was highlighted with McCarthy finding sophomore running back Donovan Edwards for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the Wolverines’ lead to 20-0.

Iowa finally got on the board in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown by freshman running back Kaleb Johnson. The Hawkeyes touchdown trimmed Michigan’s lead to 20-7.

After forcing a late turnover on downs, Michigan star junior running back Blake Corum glided through a gaping for a 20-yard touchdown to essentially put the game far out of reach.

Michigan secured a 27-14 victory, marking its first win at Iowa since the 2005 season.

Corum had another stellar day, carrying the rock 29 times for 133 yards and one touchdown. The Virginia native has been a workhorse for the Wolverines and figures to play a major role in the outcome of their season.

Upset game: Purdue vs. No. 21 Minnesota

Purdue traveled to the Twin Cities for a clash with No. 21 Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers entered undefeated at 4-0 and were favored by two scores. They had defeated their previous four opponents by a margin of 183-24.

The Boilermakers forced a punt on Minnesota’s opening drive, as they looked to get off to a good start with a scoring drive.

Purdue senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell led the offense on a 10-play, 68-yard drive, with junior running back Dylan Downing scoring a 2-yard touchdown on a read option play.

After a half of turnovers and inconsistent offense, Minnesota entered the halftime intermission trailing Purdue, 10-3.

Coming out of the locker room, the Golden Gophers looked focused on putting together a scoring drive.

Minnesota would do just that, as it would embark on an eight-play, 52-yard drive. The drive would be finished off with senior running back Bryce Williams trotting in for a 1-yard touchdown. Williams’ touchdown evened the game at 10.

The fourth quarter was a barn burner, as both teams looked to pull away for the victory.

Purdue stifled Minnesota in the final period, with zero points and not a single trip to the red zone relinquished.

After Purdue graduate kicker Mitchell Fineran sent a 25-yard field goal through the uprights, the Boilermakers searched for a touchdown drive to put the game on ice.

Purdue only needed two plays before freshman running back Devin Mockobee capped off a rushing-oriented drive with a 2-yard touchdown. The Indiana native had a great afternoon with 11 carries for 112 yards and one score.

Mockobee’s touchdown helped Purdue hold on for the 20-10 victory.

Purdue will make its way to College Park next Saturday for a date with the Terps, while Minnesota has a bye week.