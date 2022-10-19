MM 10.19: Diamond Miller named to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List

Maryland women’s basketball senior guard Diamond Miller was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Watch List for the second consecutive season, it was announced Tuesday. The award honors the best shooting guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.

Miller, who was also named to the All-Big Ten preseason team earlier this month, is the Terps’ top returning scorer, averaging 13.1 points and 4.0 rebounds a season ago. She has twice earned All-Big Ten honors and was named 2021 Big Ten Tournament Co-MVP.

With a retooled roster, Maryland once again enters the 2022 season with high expectations. The Terps were ranked No. 17 in the AP preseason poll and face a challenging schedule that features three nonconference games against top-10 opponents and a Big Ten slate including some of the nation’s top programs.

The Terps were picked to finish fourth in the conference by the Big Ten’s coaches and media.

In other news

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley announced that quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision Saturday against Northwestern.

Two of Tagovailoa’s teammates — Roman Hemby and Jaishawn Barham — were recognized by The Athletic as Midseason Freshman All-Americans.

Maryland students packed into Ludwig Field to run the annual Midnight Mile with the men’s basketball team.

It’s 40 degree. It’s 11 PM.



This isn’t for a game.



The line is DEEP. We love our fans pic.twitter.com/HGKGRntVOb — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 19, 2022

Midnight Mile 2022 is HERE pic.twitter.com/NqndOteB4d — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 19, 2022

Maryland football cornerback Deonte Banks was one of the nation’s best defensive backs last week, according to Pro Football Focus.

Highest graded Defensive Backs from Week 7❌ pic.twitter.com/YeB4f1bFJb — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 18, 2022

A few former Maryland men’s basketball stars are beginning their 2022-23 NBA campaigns.