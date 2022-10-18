MM 10.18: Maryland volleyball stars honored by Big Ten following huge upset

By Max Schaeffer

Maryland volleyball is on a historic run over the last week. For the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2014, which is widely regarded as a top volleyball conference in the country, Maryland has been able to sweep three road matches in a row. The third of these three dominant wins came when the unranked Terps took down the No. 9 Purdue Boilermakers, which also marked the first time Maryland has defeated a top-10 team on the road since joining the conference. Following this run of success, two Maryland players received Big Ten weekly honors yesterday afternoon.

Following stellar offensive performances, junior Sydney Dowler was recognized by the conference as she became the first Maryland player to be named Big Ten Setter of the Week. Redshirt junior middle blocker Anastasia Russ was also honored, being named the conference’s defensive player of the week following a five-block, eight-kill performance against Purdue. Russ currently ranks 11th in the country in blocks per set while her teammate Rainelle Jones sits atop the leaderboard.

In other news

Emmett Siegel graded Maryland football’s position groups following their win against Indiana Saturday.

Terps men’s soccer fell to High Point Monday night at home. Colin McNamara had the recap.

Maryland field hockey’s Ericka Morris-Adams was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week as the Terps clinched the regular season conference championship.

More honors for Ericka!!



Morris-Adams earns her second Big Ten Freshman of The Week award after two big Terps wins



https://t.co/tLaiuAnF71 | #BestofTheBest pic.twitter.com/qrtgVjjjyo — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) October 17, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball’s Midnight Mile is tonight, and the team was on campus encouraging students to sign up Monday afternoon.

The Midnight Mile is this week!



Sign Up Here : https://t.co/53g9rvxsOb pic.twitter.com/s9YBHILFIF — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 15, 2022

Midnight is a hot topic this week



See you tomorrow for the Mile!



Sign up: https://t.co/53g9rvfjA3 pic.twitter.com/3N8CloUaCD — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 18, 2022

Maryland football named its players of the week following Saturday’s win.

With the season now fewer than three weeks away, Maryland women’s basketball shared some facts about sophomore Emma Chardon.

2️⃣1️⃣ days to our season opener and time to get to know No. 21 Emma Chardon‼️ pic.twitter.com/reWC2vsEY6 — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) October 17, 2022

The Terps men’s golf team was on the tee for the final round of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invite, finishing tied for 14th with a score of -11.