MM 10.17: Maryland cross country wraps up regular season

Maryland cross country completed its regular season with the women’s 6K race at the Penn State National Open in State College, Pennsylvania last Friday.

It was the fourth of four fall competitions for head coach Andrew Valmon’s Terps, who also participated in events at Goucher, Navy and Lehigh.

“This race will propel us into post season competition,” Valmon said in a release. “The goal now is to put our best foot forward for the championship segment of our season. I know this group is ready to show up.”

Senior Anna Coffin shined Friday, pacing the Terps with a 21:47.1 finish. Sophomore Katie Altieri, Maryland’s second-leading scorer on the day, was right there with Coffin with a final time of 21:47.2.

After a couple weeks without competition, Maryland will look to take another step forward at the Big Ten Cross Country Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Oct. 28.

In other news

Maryland football escaped Bloomington, Indiana, with a 38-33 victory over the Hoosiers. Emmett Siegel had the game story and Andrew Chodes gave his takeaways.

No. 2 Maryland field hockey continued to build on its impressive season with 4-3 victory over No. 20 Rutgers, clinching a share of the Big Ten title. Damon Brooks Jr. had the recap.

Brooks Jr. also reviewed the weekend in Big Ten football.

Maryland women’s soccer continued to struggle with a 2-1 loss to Minnesota, and Chodes had the coverage.

Colin McNamara previewed tonight’s nonconference matchup between No. 7 Maryland men’s soccer and High Point.

Maryland volleyball secured its first top-10 road win since joining the Big Ten.

History‼️ First Top-Ten Road victory since joining the conference‼️



: https://t.co/C0QhAQ7sGO pic.twitter.com/6KQGVBUf4D — Maryland Volleyball (@TerpsVolleyball) October 16, 2022

Maryland athletics posted a comparison of red-headed Terps: quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and former men’s basketball star Kevin Huerter.

Vibes are immaculate pic.twitter.com/5g5wBShZNB — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) October 16, 2022

Former Maryland men’s soccer goalkeeper and United States men’s national team member Zack Steffen will be featured in a video Tuesday.

"It's made me into the man I am now."@zacksteffen_'s rise to soccer stardom has been historic, but what he will do off the field may be his ultimate legacy.



Finding His Voyce, premiering Tuesday on YouTube pic.twitter.com/McfPA6j1I1 — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) October 15, 2022

Maryland football reminded everyone where NFL star wideout Stefon Diggs went to school.

Stefon Diggs went to Maryland pic.twitter.com/FhwG5QOoje — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 16, 2022

Maryland football redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby cashed in the game-winning touchdown against the Hoosiers.

A Hemby House Call



The game winner pic.twitter.com/RgGK45qWrV — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 16, 2022

Maryland men’s basketball gears up for the annual “Midnight Mile.”

The Midnight Mile is this week!



Sign Up Here : https://t.co/53g9rvxsOb pic.twitter.com/s9YBHILFIF — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) October 15, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers is enjoying practice with the season just three weeks away.