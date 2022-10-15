Maryland vs. Indiana: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Maryland football travels to Bloomington for its third road game of the 2022 season to take on the Indiana Hoosiers, looking to get back to winning ways after falling to Purdue last week.

Now halfway through the regular season, the Terps enter with a 4-2 overall record (1-2 in the Big Ten). The Hoosiers started the season 3-0, but have since fallen in three consecutive games by multiple scores.

The programs have faced off against each other 10 times. The Hoosiers beat the Terps in 1934 and 1935, and after a 79-year hiatus, Maryland joined the Big Ten and rebooted what is now an annual series. Indiana has won five of the eight matchups since the two teams became conference foes, and Maryland is hoping to win in Bloomington for the first time since 2014.

Marylands enters as a double-digit favorite in this year’s game against a struggling Indiana squad. The Terps hope to put up big numbers against a defense considered by most metrics to be the worst in the conference, but nothing can be taken for granted in the Big Ten — especially on the road.

Let’s take a look at today’s matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 4-2 (7-6 in 2021)

Indiana: 3-3 (2-10 in 2021)

All-time series: Indiana leads, 7-3

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -11.5, O/U 62.5

How to watch and listen

Saturday, Oct. 15, 3:35 p.m. EDT; Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN2 — Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday, Steve Suter

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Catch up before the game

Maryland football vs. Indiana preview

Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland football vs. Purdue recap and Indiana preview

Presenting the Big Ten football spreads for week seven

Maryland football fails to convert two-point conversion in final seconds, falls to Purdue, 31-29

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s heartbreaking loss to Purdue

Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its loss to Purdue

Maryland’s defense continues to grow as program inches toward the “next step”

Family bonds, strong values have paved the path for Roman Hemby’s success on the big stage

Jakorian Bennett wanted to quit football. Now, he’s living out his dreams on the gridiron at Maryland.

“He takes care of us:” A look at the relationship between quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the offensive line

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.